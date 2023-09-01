Staff and visitors will need to use alternate routes when accessing the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center campus in Corvallis beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to a paving project that will delay traffic flow on Samaritan Drive for four days.

The road crew is scheduled to pave one lane of the drive on Tuesday, and the opposite direction on Wednesday, Sept. 6. This will still allow access for emergency vehicles and deliveries.

Crews will be back on campus Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19 for striping the freshly paved roadway.

Staff members and visitors are encouraged to use the Satinwood Street entrance to the hospital campus. Those exiting off Highway 99W should remain on Elks Drive and turn right on Satinwood Street to access the parking lots off the northwest corner of Northwest Samaritan Drive.

There will be limited access on Samaritan Drive, with at least one driveway always open for both Cascade View Medical Plaza and Mario Pastega House. However, the bus stop at Cascade View will remain closed during the project.

Although the gravel lot is still accessible, it will also be used for paving vehicles. An area of the medical plaza parking lot will also be set aside for staging the larger paving machinery.

The bus stop in front of the hospital will remain open.