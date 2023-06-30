Public transit is free to ride in Corvallis, but that doesn’t mean you can do whatever you choose.

A number of people have been banned from Corvallis Transit System for breaking conduct rules.

The violations range from simply riding the bus without a set destination to physically assaulting drivers and passengers.

Currently, 18 people and a dog (he was not a good boi) are excluded from CTS — the vast majority of them indefinitely, according to information acquired through a records request.

Since 2008, 81 people have been excluded for some period of time or indefinitely since 2008, according to city documents,.

“People want to feel safe and comfortable and have a good experience,” Corvallis Transit Coordinator Tim Bates said.

The city puts an emphasis on driver and passenger safety, Bates said, as well as the safety of the bus itself. An enjoyable ride is another top priority. He recalled when fareless service began in 2011, there were significant community concerns about attracting a bad element to public transit.

“It has turned out, thankfully, to not be what some had anticipated,” he said. “Most of the credit goes to the drivers, who do a really good job of making people feel welcome, but knowing (drivers) are still in control of the bus, and are going to enforce very reasonable rules that we have.”

The most frequent offenses

Records show the most frequent reason for current rider removals is “engaging in fighting or violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior.” Five people are indefinitely banned under that offense right now, with all but one accused of additional violations at the same time as the violent or threatening actions occurred.

The most serious offense among currently banned riders was committed in September 2019 by Michael Sean Martinez, a 54-year-old transient at the time, according to court records.

Martinez was accused of threatening a bus driver with a knife and riding with no destination. As a result, he was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Court records allege he held a knife near the victim’s face.

The charges were ultimately dismissed because Martinez was unable to aid in his legal defense due to mental health issues. He was committed to the Oregon State Hospital for up to three years, but court records show he was arrested again six months later in Multnomah County.

Homelessness and mental health issues appear to be common among those who’ve been excluded from riding CTS buses, a review of court documents indicates. Several of the currently excluded riders also have criminal records, some of them lengthy and spread out around the state.

More often than not, Bates said, an indefinite exclusion is the result of mounting informal warnings and lesser violations rather than a summary judgment based on one incident.

“We always give someone an opportunity to correct their behavior, sometimes multiple opportunities,” Bates said.

Repeat offenders

An example of that is seen with the case of a 42-year-old homeless man who was banned indefinitely in May 2021. The man was initially banned from CTS for a year for riding with no destination and refusing to leave the bus in August 2019.

Less than two weeks later, in trying to ride again, he was removed for not wearing shoes and making a vulgar hand gesture, which extended the time he was prohibited from riding.

Then in late May 2020, while still not allowed to ride, the same man was accused of swearing at passengers on two separate occasions. The final straw came in early May 2021 when he violated the previous exclusion and refused to leave the bus.

Despite being banned, some riders try getting back on. Bates said there have been cases in which excluded riders tried obscuring their faces to deceive drivers.

And as a fareless service, passengers don't have to interact with drivers as they board, which can be exploited by those who’ve been removed, he said..

"We have even had instances of excluded riders using an elaborate disguise so they weren’t recognized," Bates said.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make life any easier on public transit. Bates said drivers faced same sort of people who protested masking guidelines at stores and restaurants. But federal guidelines regarding transportation were clear — no mask, no ride.

Not everyone was on board though, even with free masks provided by CTS.

“We had people who wanted to make a court case out of it, and really just pushed it further than it needed to be,” Bates said.

While it was a tough time for bus drivers on the front lines of enforcing COVID-19 health precautions, records only show one person is currently excluded for refusing to mask up while riding the bus.

In August 2021, a 33-year-old Albany man was indefinitely excluded for threatening language toward a driver and refusing to wear a mask. Four days later he was accused of doing the same thing, again drawing an indefinite exclusion.

A code of conduct

CTS administrative rules include a code of conduct that categorizes offenses by seriousness, with corresponding and escalating periods of exclusion. There are four levels of violations, and indefinite bans can occur for a third offense at Level 3 or a first offense at Level 4.

“The point is not to adjudicate people off the bus,” Bates said. “It’s to do whatever we can to make sure they do want to ride.”

Like the adjective suggests, an indefinite ban is not necessarily permanent. Bates said there is always an opportunity to appeal to the city and demonstrate improved behavior, noting success stories in a number of past cases.

The exclusion periods range from a month to three months to a year, and then an indefinite expulsion. The first step typically involves asking the rider in question to follow the rules or leave the bus. Sometimes that’s enough.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Corvallis, Philomath and Benton County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Examples of Level 1 offenses include but are not limited to riding without a destination, smoking, and eating or drinking while riding the bus. Level 2 includes offensive language and emanating a “grossly repulsive odor.”

Level 3 is fairly serious, with offenses including fighting and threats as well as activating emergency devices without a reason.

Level 4 offenses are inherently dangerous, including discharging a bow and arrow (it is the Wild West after all), firearm or air gun in or at a bus or transit shelter.

Some of the noteworthy reasons for current exclusions include the following:

Dog lunged aggressively at another dog (indefinite).

Kicking and pulling on the bus door (one year).

Passed out at the transit center due to inebriation (one year).

Public indecency (one year).

Refusal to leave the Downtown Transit Center (three months).

Offensive language, exhibiting disruptive behavior (three months).

Throwing water at the bus driver (one month).

Engaging in fighting or violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior (one month).

MTR Western is contracted to run CTS for the city. President Jeremy Butzlaff said the company sees itself as a hospitality company more than a transportation company, putting a focus on customer service and safety. In a previous interview, Butzlaff went into detail about the extensive training MTR provides.

“There’s a lot of training that goes into it,” Butzlaff said. “It’s not just behind the wheel — there’s a lot of customer service training, safety training, and some de-escalation techniques.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The training, combined with a customer-oriented approach supported by management, is the “secret sauce” for MTR, he said, explaining how that translates directly to passenger satisfaction in part by building comradery between drivers and riders.

But there always will be difficult passengers who want to put the rules to the test, he said.

“We want drivers to project empathy, but at the same time accountability,” Butzlaff said. “It’s challenging.”

Feedback about bus experiences in Corvallis can be provided by calling 541-766-6998 or emailing cts@corvallisoregon.gov.

Related stories: