Tea time went Gothic on Thursday, July 13 in Corvallis.

The Conundrum House was the site of the high tea — scones, cakes and tea sandwiches, of course! — served up by Talus Fritze-Moor, who runs the Whimsy Supper Club and served on vintage china.

Guests were encourage to dress Gothic for the occasion. The event included parlor games, lock boxes and "steampunk-storytelling."

Attendees practice tarot reading at Whimsy's Afternoon, a Gothic high tea at Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Carol Taylor reads out loud to the other tea patrons about the tarot card she has drawn at the Gothic high tea hosted at Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Lily Hislop reads the meaning of the tarot card she has selected from the deck during a Gothic high tea hosted by the Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The patrons tea orders were made fresh, carefully strained, and served at a Gothic high tea hosted by Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Freshly poured tea is ready to serve at a Gothic high tea hosted by Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Lily Hislop explains to the group her interpretation of a tarot card she has selected from the deck during a Gothic high tea at the Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Rebecca Bedell shares her tarot reading with the patrons of a Gothic high tea at the Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. YouTuber Shaina Krevat attempts to interpret he meaning behind her tarot card at a Gothic high tea at the Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Conundrum House in Corvallis hosted a Gothic afternoon tea on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Carol Taylor photographs her tea and tarot card during a Gothic high tea hosted by the Conundrum House on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Mother and daughter Carole and Jen Taylor stir their hot tea and wait to read the meanings of the tarot cards in front of them at a Gothic high tea at the Conundrum House in Corvallis on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The Conundrum House operators describe the venue as a “home base for nerds who love to play,” and “play, fun and games for groups, teams and families.”

Members and guests can rent, buy or play tabletop games, both in the actual game room and library and online. The business offers a variety of puzzles, games and live-action role play experiences.

Genres include mystery, manipulative puzzles, science fiction, spy-themed games and more. All ages are welcome.

