Adopted at 6 years old and relocated from Kolkata, India to the Soap Creek Valley, for more than two decades real estate professional Pushpa Devi, 61, was unaware something was amiss about her broken connection to her biological parents back in India.

Then it all started to unravel.

In her memoir "The Lucky Lotus: The Filthy Dirty Life of an Adopted East Indian Girl in an Alabaster World," Devi recounts her journey investigating the murky waters of her adoption, coming to terms with her Indian identity as the adoptive daughter of a white Oregonian couple, overcoming sexual and emotional abuse and finding beauty in a difficult life.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Devi will give a presentation based on the memoir in the Main Meeting Room of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Adoption

Devi is unsure where she was born. Documents, such as her passport, hold information different from what she was told. She believes she was born in northern India and her parents moved to Kolkata when she was a child.

Her parents were poor. Her mother gave birth to her at age 13.

When she was 4, an upstairs neighbor offered to place her in boarding school. So she was sent to Loreto Convent School, which was run by the nuns in the same order as Mother Teresa, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who would figure literally in her life.

Then at 6, the same neighbor began working on her adoption.

Her young, uneducated mother did not know the details. She was made to believe her daughter was being sent to boarding school in the southern part of the country.

After she went away, Devi said that she and her adoptive parents would write letters and post photos to this neighbor, believing they were being sent to her biological mother in Kolkata. They weren't.

It wasn't until she was 31 that she learned this, in December 1993 and visiting India for the first time since being taken away.

Devi's adoptive mother, who grew up in Eugene’s Springfield area, had simply said that she was unloved and unwanted by her biological mother.

She would later learn that her biological mother found out six years after the adoption that her daughter was living in America with a white family.

Meanwhile, the neighbor who facilitated the adoption told Devi's mother that her daughter did not want to return to her life in Kolkata.

“Because she had no money or the financial freedom to be able to find me, she was just kind of waiting for me to come home from school," Devi said, "which I never did.”

In looking through her adoption papers, Devi said she found inconsistencies that made her wonder which party was being truthful about the process.

For instance, she learned the social worker who visited her adoptive parents prior to her adoption made a note that it wasn’t a good idea to proceed.

She believes one reason for the caution was “because my (adoptive) mother was extremely domineering,” Devi said.

But her adoptive mother’s family was influential. Devi recalls that U.S. Sen. Wayne Morse, who served from 1944 to 1968, wrote a letter in support of the adoption.

So did Mother Teresa.

Why were they insistent on the adoption against the recommendations of the social worker?

“That’s something I don’t understand,” Devi said. “Because before my mom died, I asked her why they adopted me. And she said: ‘We had a five-bedroom house and only one child at home, so we thought, why not adopt another?’ And that was her reasoning and nothing else.”

Indian in the American West

Kolkata is one of India’s largest cities. Devi's new American home was not only in a small town but a rural part of it. Her adoptive parents owned animals and she recalls there was always work to do on the farm: cleaning barns and coops, shoveling manure.

“I remember as a kid feeling like I’m just a farmhand here,” Devi recalled, adding that this work was often split between her and one step sister. Her mother was 40 and her dad 32 at the time of the adoption, their three older children out of the house by then.

She spoke four languages, including English “because the nuns beat it out of us in boarding school,” but she spoke with an accent.

This was the 1970s, toward the tail end of the civil rights movement. Devi was conflicted about the white and Black dichotomy of the movement and feeling that she did not belong to either category.

There was not much her parents could pass on by way of a cultural identity and connection to India. She felt like a fish out of water.

“By the time I was 18 and in OSU, I was already very depressed,” she said.

There was one other Indian family in town at the time, and her parents tried to arrange a few activities with them, but she soon found that she was unable to connect with the couple’s boys who were her age but wanting nothing to do with India.

The attitude was contagious.

“The farther along I got being here, the more I wanted to deny who I was. I did not want to accept who I was, because then I’d be the odd one out,” Devi said.

It also did not help that her adoptive mother found it difficult to show her motherly warmth. So, she clung to her adoptive father, who had dark hair and brown eyes, features she said were closer to hers compared with the rest of her new family.

“I don’t know if it would’ve been different had she been warm,” Devi said of her adoptive mother. “Part of it was the racial barrier, but my dad, because he had the dark eyes and brown hair and because he was warm, I really connected with him.”

'Survivor's guilt'

After she returned from Kolkata in 1993, Devi brought the information she’d just learned from her biological mother to her adoptive parents.

They denied that they were aware of any inconsistencies in her adoption, she said. She cut them off for a year.

After digging further and weighing both sides, she decided to mend fences with her adoptive parents, Devi said. She believes they were genuinely not fully aware of some of the inconsistencies.

“But I also think she (her adoptive mother) stretched the truth to get what she wanted, which was a child from India,” Devi added. “She just loved Indian people. It was like collecting something really great, to have a child that was Indian.”

Meanwhile, Devi tried to rebuild her relationship with her biological mother. For about two decades, she said, she sent money back to India and tried to help as best as she could

“I think it’s almost like survivor’s guilt or something similar to that where you get handed a better life and your family is sitting in the slums of India. It’s hard to not feel that guilt,” she said.

But the relationship soured in 2015 after her biological mother briefly visited the United States. Devi maintains a relationship with her 50-year-old biological sister and nieces, who describe her biological mother as “pretty nasty and mean.”

She believes her mother suffers from a mental illness as a result of the traumas she experienced in her life.

“I try to be really balanced in my thinking. I don’t want to point fingers at anybody, and I try to understand the emotions going on on all sides,” Devi said.

Memoir

Before she ever made plans to go to India for the first time in 1993, Devi said she was encouraged by her clients at the Florida spa where she worked to tell her story.

So months before the trip, she started to journal and continued to do so throughout the experience.

“I knew from the beginning that I was going to make it into a book,” Devi said.

Her memoir, self-published earlier this year, uses the practice and teachings of yoga to structure the book. Devi said that in her search for mental and emotional wellness, she started attending yoga classes and found that they unlocked certain repressed memories.

In addition to the difficult relationship with her adoptive mother, Devi said she was sexually abused by her biological father and was physically abused in a relationship as a teenager.

“I think I didn’t feel worthy of any better,” she said.

Writing proved to be cathartic, even if difficult.

“I needed to heal through the process of writing it, and that’s why it took me 30 years to do it,” she added.

Despite the struggles and trauma, Devi insists that they “didn’t overshadow the good in life.” This is the lesson she wants readers of the book to take from it.

The book’s title, "The Lucky Lotus," brings together the perceptions of “being lucky,” the perception her adoptive mother and people in Corvallis had of her.

As for herself, Devi relates more to the lotus, India’s national flower.

“A lotus grows out of the mire and the nasty stuff in the water, and it comes out beautiful. I feel like that’s what my life has been.”

She hopes that the book will lead readers into better understanding of trauma, especially childhood trauma.