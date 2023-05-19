With temperatures recently soaring into the 90s, boaters, water sports enthusiasts and families are hitting the local rivers and lakes to cool off.

But just because the temperature outside is hot doesn’t mean the water is. And unfortunate accidents can happen.

On Tuesday, May 16, a 58-year-old man drowned in the Calapooia River after falling in, according to a Sweet Home Fire District news release.

The man's wife reported that her husband was walking with his dogs when he fell into the river and began to float around a bend. Responding crews located the man face down in the water and unresponsive.

Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of intoxicants being a factor in the drowning.

"The Sweet Home Fire District would like to remind people that our local waters are still very cold and there is still a large seasonal flow in our rivers and streams," the news release said. "Please use caution around all water ways, lakes and rivers."

The Oregon State Marine Board recently issued a similar warning.

“Every year when the first warm temperatures arrive, many people decide to cool off by hitting the water,” Brian Paulsen, boating safety program manager for the Oregon State Marine Board, said in an agency news release.

“With the great snowpack, you can guarantee as it’s melting it’s going to be frigid.”

Oregon is considered a cold water state, meaning the water temperatures remain under 70 degrees for most of the year. According to Oregon State Marine Board, lake and river water temperatures may be in the low 50 degrees in some parts of the state.

In the news release, Paulsen said community members should “dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.”

Benton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Toby Bottorff said a swimmer’s body can still go into shock when the air temperature is hot.

Bottorff supervises the agency's marine patrol team.

Life jackets are essential

In 2022 in Oregon, there were 16 recreational boating fatalities, according to OSMB. Of those victims, 10 were not wearing life jackets, seven were in paddlecraft and three were in motorboats.

“Trying to buckle a life jacket on after you get into the water is extremely hard to do when the water is warm, let alone when it’s cold,” Benton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Toby Bottorff said.

Life jackets are crucial for anyone recreating on the local waters, and ensuring that life jacket fits properly is just as important. The life jacket should be snug and buckled. It should not rise above a person’s ear lobes when pulled upward, the news release said.

Bottorff said he’s not sure why people often opt not to wear life jackets, but he said it seems like people are starting to wear them more.

“People are confident that they’re a good swimmer and that they’ll be fine,” Bottorff said. “They kind of treat the river like a pool.”

Life jacket loaner stations are located at some of the local fire stations and docks. To see a map of life jacket kiosks near you, go to www.bit.ly/42M6CpV.

Preparation is key

When hitting the waters this spring and summer, OSMB suggests never being alone. Having a co-captain on your boat is the best option.

“One of the stand-out points from 2022 is that nine of the victims were solo operators boating alone,” Paulsen said in the news release.

Bottorff said before heading to the water, community members should check out river conditions and be aware of any obstructions. To do so, OSMB has an online map/database known as BORT — Boating Obstruction Reporting Tools.

This map shows any reported obstructions on the rivers like strainers, debris and more. It also provides information on the risk involved with encountering the obstruction.

To use BORT, go to www.bit.ly/3o6GPd2. Bottorff said anyone who notices a hazard or has questions should contact him at 541-766-6099.

Strainers in particular can be dangerous as the water still flows through, but swimmers can get caught and submersed.

“The Willamette River is very deceiving because it doesn’t look like it’s going fast, but it’s got a lot of volume,” Bottorff said.

Other safety tips include having a quick disconnect when using paddle boards as opposed to using a leash, letting someone know your plans and staying alert while in the water.