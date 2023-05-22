Corvallis residents can expect loud clanking starting around Wednesday, May 24, when a contractor at last begins work ahead of tearing up the Van Buren Bridge.

A Springfield-based bridge builder is set to start driving metal poles mid-week that will hold up temporary platforms for workers and for detouring traffic around the heavily trafficked Willamette River crossing, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release.

The ringing metal-on-metal clanging announces the start of a three-year effort to remove and replace the 110-year-old steel truss and timber span that serves as the outgoing connector between downtown Corvallis and Highway 34.

Exact impacts to traffic aren’t immediately apparent. But the state is advising drivers to plan ahead for 10 nights in June, when the Van Buren Bridge will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The state will direct outbound traffic onto the nearby Harrison Boulevard Bridge, repurposing one lane for the detour.

Oregon estimates nearly 11,000 vehicles cross the single-lane Van Buren bridge on average each day.

Van Buren was the first bridge across the Willamette in Corvallis. The state bought the bridge from Benton County in 1938 and rehabilitated the bridge, removing a truss and replacing some timber after the 1962 Columbus Day Storm.

ODOT replaced rivets and removed rust among other repairs in 2007 and repaved the bridge in 2019.

But Oregon has eyed replacing the bridge since the early 1980s. Grant funding secured in 2017 will fund the effort that now has snowballed into an $85.1 million project to build a span across the Willamette that will carry modern trucks.

The state rolled back the maximum weight it allows on the bridge from 40 tons to 12 tons in 2021, trying to keep commercial trucks from punching through the road surface.

A study found Van Buren just can’t hold vehicles clocking the weight and length of contemporary commercial trucks. The engineers who drafted Oregon’s older bridges never envisioned vehicles heavier than 15 tons.

The department awarded Hamilton Construction Co. the contract March 13 after the company proffered the lowest of two bids.

Hamilton offered to get the job done for $61.4 million. The company has offices in Alaska and Washington but is headquartered in the Willamette Valley.

A Pennsylvania-headquartered company, American Bridge, bid about $77.6 million, according to a department bid sheet. American Bridge shuttered its Reedsport manufacturing site in 2013 and maintains offices in California, Florida and New York.

Retrofitting the bridge would have cost more than $12 million, according to a 2019 report.

A consultant also examined moving the steel truss of the bridge to a local park with $7.1 million anticipated price tags for a move to Orleans Natural Area or Riverfront Community Park; or about $10.3 million in a relocation to Pioneer Park and three other locations.

The report estimated demolition would cost Oregon about $4.5 million.