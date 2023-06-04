A woman died over the course of two days in the Benton County Jail while no one checked on her. Her husband was in a cell nearby, listening as she retched.

Then she fell silent.

A jury could decide whether the county and several deputies were responsible for the death of Alyssa Sund, and whether Emery Sund, the man she married, should receive money for his pain and suffering.

“Mr. Sund was a witness to his wife’s suffering as she was dying,” said Michael Willes, one of the attorneys suing the county. “That is highly unusual.”

In denying a Benton County motion to dismiss the case, one federal has determined it's reasonable a jury could find several of the county employees guilty of negligence and indifference in the 2018 death, depriving Alyssa Sund of constitutionally protected medical care.

Despite several attempts, County Counsel Vance Croney could not be reached for comment.

Squatters

Alyssa and Emery Sund were out of moves when they were arrested, suspected of squatting in a North Albany home.

Neither had a job. They weren’t sure where to go after they were evicted from a rental home in Eugene.

Alyssa Sund found a home listed online in the 2800 block of Northwest Sunny Lane. They changed the locks. They used electricity and natural gas in the home. The couple ate off of dining ware and used furniture a real estate agent had staged to sell the house.

Emery Sund said in sworn testimony he and his wife had nowhere to go and a U-Haul trailer full of 12 years' worth of belongings.

“I didn’t have a plan for not getting caught,” Emery Sund said. “It was just trying to have a place to live in, and we were pretty down and out at that point in our lives.”

They occupied the house for a week or less when the homeowner found them. Alyssa Sund called her husband, he said, and told him someone was trying to gain entry.

He walked up through a woods from a neighborhood down the hill.

“By the time I got to the house, the police were there,” he said in his testimony.

Emery Sund said he hadn’t dealt much with police before 2018. He usually kept drugs in the pockets of his pants.

Albany officers handcuffed Emery Sund and took him to the city police department on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

The Sunds were held briefly by police before being moved to the Benton County jail. Alyssa Sund took three- or four-tenths of a gram of heroin from Emery Sund’s shoe on the ride over and put the drug down her pants.

It was Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2018.

'Started to disappear'

The Sunds first met around Valentine’s Day in 2001.

She was Alyssa Butler at the time, a travel agent in Atascadero, California. They met through the recommendation of a friend who catered events in the city.

Emery Sund told the court Alyssa Sund tended to stick up for herself. She could appear “rough around the edges,” he said.

And she dealt with a lot of pain. Emery Sund said she had fibromyalgia. He knew that she had used heroin to self-medicate.

Alyssa Sund had to be off her feet, her husband said, and couldn’t stand for long stretches of time. He took her for walks. He massaged her.

They moved to Oregon in 2006, and Alyssa Sund gave birth to a daughter. Then a son. Then she fell ill.

The couple filed bankruptcy in 2009 to escape medical bills. Money was tight until 2011, when Alyssa Sund was paid $20,000 in back disability money.

“That helped kind of put us back in the comfort zone,” Emery Sund said.

She began using heroin again around the same time. Emery Sund described periods of daily or near-daily use. Alyssa Sund would inject herself “anywhere” she could find a vein, he said.

Emery Sund also partook, smoking the opioid rather than injecting it. He said their spending ballooned.

“All of that started to disappear, the money,” Emery Sund said.

He worked first at a subcontractor for, then at Comcast while the family lived in rental houses. That company fired him, he said, after he stole a gun from a customer.

“I saw it as an opportunity to be able to afford to get more drugs,” he told the court.

By the time they were living in the house in North Albany, Alyssa Sund was injecting herself every day with up to a half-gram of heroin. Between the pair, the Sunds were spending $100 a day — $36,000 each year — on heroin.

Emery Sund estimated they were spending another $100 each week on methamphetamine after trying the drug for the first time in mid-2018.

Jail

Benton County deputies took only one medication from Alyssa Sund as she was booked into the jail — an albuterol inhaler to aid breathing.

But she listed many more prescriptions, including alprazolam, baclofen, Celebrex, gabapentin, metoclopramide, Relpax, Ropinirole and Zanaflex.

Alyssa Sund told a sergeant, Evan Mohr, that she had arthritis, asthma, fibromyalgia, lupus, dental problems, heart problems, liver issues, stomach issues and thyroid cancer.

At 2:50 a.m. Dec. 20, Deputy Thomas White heard knocking in Alyssa Sund’s cell. She told him she was having an asthma attack.

A sergeant, Melissa Werdell, saw Alyssa Sund taking difficult breaths. She "seemed to be panicking a little," according to a magistrate judge quoting prior testimony. The magistrate judge, Mustafa T. Kasubhai, oversaw the pretrial hearings and is recommending the case move forward.

Nicole Kelley had started her shift at the jail at 6:52 a.m. that day. Benton County had one corrections nurse, and she handed off medical care of people in custody to deputies when she wasn’t available outside her Monday-through-Friday shift.

She noted some of Alyssa Sund’s medications are controlled. The jail only dispenses controlled substances with a valid prescription and if someone can bring the medication in from outside, Kelley told Alyssa Sund, according to court documents.

Alyssa Sund told Kelley, who then told Deputy Nicholas Miller that she had left her medications in a bag in the house in North Albany.

Kelley told Miller the drugs were "nonemergency," according to the magistrate judge.

In an attempt to find her meds, Mohr called the Albany officer who arrested Alyssa Sund. But that officer couldn’t locate the backpack.

Alyssa Sund called her mother, who wasn’t able to bring the medications.

In sworn testimony, Kelley said she left the jail at the end of her shift and didn’t return until Dec. 27. She left no instructions for how to treat Alyssa Sund without the woman’s medications.

Sgt. Mohr testimony I responded to find Sund sitting on the floor next to the door. Sund was crying and seemed to be breathing heavily. I asked her what her problem was. Sund stated that she had PTSD and was having a panic attack. She stated that she was sick and wanted her medications. I told Sund that I would call the Albany Police Officer who arrested het to see if he could get her medications to the jail. Sund then stopped crying and appeared fine.

By the afternoon of Dec. 20, corrections staff found Alyssa Sund crying in her cell. She told Officer Matthew Blackshear she wanted her medications.

Alyssa Sund was taken to a room where deputies book people into the the jail so she could use a phone.

Mohr heard her make several phone calls, trying to recover her medications, according to testimony.

The physician who oversees Kelley's medical work arrived a little later in the day. Dr. Lance Loberg never interacted with Alyssa Sund. He left after an hour at the jail.

He did scan her medical file but "didn't see anything," a judge wrote.

On Dec. 21, Alyssa Sund began complaining about her stomach. Deputy Tanner Sparks gave her some Pepto-Bismol.

Deputies began negotiating with Alyssa Sund to keep her quiet.

At around 7:30 a.m., she asked Miller permission to make a phone call. He acknowledged in testimony that “she had been asking everyone for a phone call.” He denied the request.

Alyssa Sund shouted for a phone call at 8:20 a.m., and Miller again said no.

By 10:05 a.m. she was yelling for help. She asked Miller for a phone call and a hot pack. Miller told her she could have a hot pack if she was quiet.

Emery Sund tried to talk to his wife from behind a door as she passed his cell at around 10:30 a.m.

They were barred from communication under a court order. That was the last chance they would have to speak.

Decline

Alyssa Sund likely would have been heard all throughout the Benton County Jail. The jail is small and sound would have carried, including the sound of vomiting, Kasubhai wrote in an opinion.

Small enough that Emery Sund said he could yell that he could yell from his cell — "I love you" — and hear her answer back.

A person in a neighboring cell told investigators Alyssa Sund “had been throwing up ‘pretty constantly’ the ‘entire time’ they were next to each other," Kasubhai wrote, quoting court files.

She couldn't keep down Gatorade or Pepto Bismol. Her pants and bedding were soiled with vomit.

Deputy Ethan Garrison asked Alyssa Sund "about keeping the noise level down," Kasubhai noted in his opinion.

She turned down ibuprofen a few hours later, saying the drug would "tear up" her stomach. Instead, she asked for a heat pack and four Pepto Bismol tablets.

Jail Deputy Jonathan Herrick found vomit an hour after that on the floor of Alyssa Sund's cell. He said thought it “‘strange that she was throwing up on the floor instead of getting up to vomit in the toilet.’”

The toilet was a few feet from her bunk. She took a shower and returned to the cell about 12 minutes later.

A deputy heard Alyssa Sund vomiting. She yelled at 8:26 a.m. and told Miller she couldn’t keep anything down. She asked for Milk of Magnesia but then decided it wouldn’t help. Miller left without giving her the medicine.

He heard her vomit again.

Deputies moved Alyssa Sund from her cell to a holding cell "due to her puking in her cell and because her constant yelling was bothering the other inmates in the hall," Kasubhai wrote, quoting testimony.

She struck a toilet with a Gatorade bottle. She yelled about using a phone.

Deputies held her arms less than an hour later as they escorted her to a padded holding cell with no toilet. She yelled, this time about using a toilet, before defecating in the back of the cell.

Deputy Doree Johnson offered to bring a cleaning cart to the holding cell that afternoon if Alyssa Sund would stop yelling.

Alyssa Sund cleaned the holding cell. She asked for a cup of water. She ate dinner.

She returned to her cell, No. 14, that evening, where she cleaned up more vomit.

She made one more request that night: She wanted Pepto Bismol.

The time she died

The cause of death probably was a seizure.

Alyssa Sund was lying on a mattress when deputies first noted her the morning of Dec. 23. Corrections officers under Oregon law are supposed to check on detainees and people in custody at least once each hour.

And deputies in testimony acknowledged they should be checking people in custody for signs of life at each of those checks.

Deputies frequently took only cursory glances into Alyssa Sund's cell, likely too brief to check whether she was still alive. Here's the timeline:

7:10 a.m.: Deputy Herrick asked Alyssa Sund if she wanted to shower. He testified that she grunted. He interpreted that as a no.

8 a.m.: Closed circuit camera footage from the jail shows Deputies Herrick and Paul Lancaster walked past Alyssa Sund without looking into her cell.

9 a.m.: Deputies observed her cell.

9:31 a.m.: Her cell again was observed.

10:33 a.m.: Alyssa Sund looked like she was "sleeping, 'on her side and completely covered by her blanket,'" the court wrote, based on testimony.

11 a.m.: Lunch was brought to Alyssa Sund's cell. She was on the mattress as deputies placed a tray of food on her sink.

12:02 p.m.: Herrick found the lunch untouched in the same place when he tried to collect trash from the cell. He saw no movement and pulled back Alyssa Sund's blanket, where she still lay on a mattress.

Alyssa Sund's heart likely stopped hours earlier. She was 41.

No charges

At the request of a Benton County judge, the state Attorney General's office in 2019 looked into the circumstances surrounding Alyssa Sund's death and declined to pursue criminal charges.

The 2020 lawsuit, brought by her estate, argues Benton County put Alyssa Sund in harm's way by not treating her.

Kasubhai's opinion that the case should go forward, issued earlier this year, will next be considered by a another judge, who either will accept, dismiss or modify the findings to inform a potential trial procedure.

An expert in the case said more likely than not Alyssa Sund died from a seizure, in withdrawal after her alprazolam, known by brand name Xanax, was stopped.

To name the individual deputies is to claim each violated Alyssa Sund’s constitutional rights.

County policy was to train deputies how to spot extreme agitation or anxiety and either rule out drug withdrawal or follow protocols for treating withdrawal.

Deputies said they hadn’t been trained to recognize serious medical conditions or call medical staff.

Deputies Callie Duggar and Miller said they weren't trained in how to treat vomiting; Sparks said he had not been trained to treat someone who is dehydrated.

“I don’t think I’ve ever received any specific medical training,” one deputy testified.

Lawyers for Benton County made a motion for summary judgment, which argues the facts are on their side. They said the county and staff weren’t negligent, they didn’t provide Alyssa Sund with constitutionally inadequate medical care and staff were entitled to qualified immunity.

They argued Benton County couldn’t be liable and that no one can be awarded emotional distress damages in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Kasubhai found that the plaintiff's attorneys didn't demonstrate the county typically hires deputies indifferent to people in custody. They also didn't demonstrate that a jail commander, Dr. Loberg or then-Sheriff Scott Jackson were culpable.

But a jury could conclude deputies working in the jail — seeing Alyssa Sund dehydrate over several days and abruptly going off numerous medications — knew she needed help.

"A reasonable jury could conclude that Ms. Sund had a serious medical need such that she was at a substantial risk of serious harm," Kasubhai wrote.