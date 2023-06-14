After a new family medicine clinic opened in Corvallis, the Boys & Girls Club won’t just be a place for play and summer camp.

On the upper floor of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis building, 1112 NW Circle Blvd., walls are painted blue and green and bright light filters through ceiling windows.

Before it became a Samaritan family clinic, the space was a pediatrics clinic, Dr. Rachel Elsasser said.

Right now, she’s the only doctor in the building. It’s a lot more quiet than she’s used to, she said. Previously she practiced out of Geary Street Family Medicine in Albany. Now, some of her patients are moving with her to the Corvallis location, she said.

Her position on Geary Street will be filled, she added. And in the fall, Dr. Rensa Chen will join her at the new location in Corvallis.

The addition of the clinic comes as an initiative to expand access. There isn’t a lot of family medicine on that side of town in Corvallis, Katie Crow, clinic operations manager, said.

“It’s important to expand access to the community,” Elsasser said.

Inside there are four patient rooms and space for labs.

The clinic will provide services for preventative health care, managing chronic conditions, annual physicals as well as what the health care service calls “well-child visits” and “well-woman exams.”

Behavioral health services will also be offered, such as tobacco-related health and diabetes management, Crow said.

This behavioral health consultant can partner with the health care team to outline patient health and lifestyle goals.

Samaritan Medical Group Family Medicine is open and accepting new patients. The clinic will operate 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Designated parking is available at the northwest side of the Boys & Girls building.

