After a three-year COVID-19-induced hiatus, he Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis' program for incoming kindergarteners resumes this summer.

Called Safety Town and returning Tuesday, July 11, the program is designed to help prepare them for school in the fall.

Boys & Girls Club staff members, teen volunteers and community partners introduce children to such safety concepts as stranger, animal, water and fire safety.

Incorporating songs, art projects, videos and field trips, the program provides a fun, interactive learning experience. Safety Town features a miniature town complete with pedal cars where children have fun learning pedestrian and car safety.

The return of Safety Town will start slowly, with only one two-week session and smaller groups as the program rebuilds.

“The heart of this program is the generous gift of time from our emergency responders and other community presenters who teach important safety topics at an age-appropriate level,” Helen Higgins, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring back one more legacy program that was put on hold because of the pandemic restrictions.”

Further information is available from the Boys & Girls Club at 541-757-1909.