Reports of a suicidal woman drew authorities to the Van Buren Bridge on Friday, June 23, according to a Corvallis Police Department news release, in what appears to be an all-day response.

Corvallis police was alerted to a woman on the Van Buren Bridge at 9:27 a.m., according to the release, which says the woman had climbed up the steel girders to the top of the bridge when police found her.

Police blocked bridge access for safety and called in Benton County Behavioral Health to help engage with the woman, the release states, adding the Benton County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol deployed to the water below. The Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.

As of 3 p.m., the situation was unresolved but stable, according to CPD. The bridge has been reopened for traffic.

“The woman remains on the bridge but is in a location where she is not in any danger from passing traffic,” the news release states. “Law enforcement and mental health professionals remain on scene, however, and may need to quickly stop traffic should the situation change.”

Corvallis police urged motorists to use extra caution on the Van Buren Bridge as authorities work to resolve the situation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal feelings, the national suicide prevention lifeline is 988.

The 110-year-old steel and timber bridge serves as the outgoing connector between downtown Corvallis and Highway 34. The state estimates nearly 11,000 vehicles cross the single-lane bridge on average each day.

In late May, a contractor began installing temporary platforms for workers and detouring traffic in preparation for the bridge’s demolition and replacement. Grant funding secured in 2017 will fund the effort that now has snowballed into an $85.1 million project to build a span that will carry modern trucks.

The state rolled back the maximum weight it allows on the bridge from 40 tons to 12 tons in 2021, trying to keep commercial trucks from punching through the road surface.