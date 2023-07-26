The Siuslaw National Forest implemented open fire restrictions as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 27.

All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires and any other open fires are prohibited outside of designated campgrounds under a Forest Order. There are exemptions for sand camping campfires in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and Sand Lake Recreation Area.

Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel are allowed, as they can be instantly switched off.

Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site. Generators are permitted only in places devoid of vegetation, such as paved areas or developed campsites. Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads.

Off-road and off-trail driving is permissible within the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area or Sand Lake Recreation Area as designated by the Siuslaw National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map.

“The Coast Range is experiencing historically dry conditions with no measurable rainfall since early May,” Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Officer Kevin Reese said in a statement. “We’ve seen an uptick in human-caused fire starts this summer, and we have taken this step to help reduce preventable wildfires.”

The fire restrictions will be in place until rescinded. As restrictions change, information will be available on the Siuslaw National Forest website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/siuslaw/fire. You can follow the Siuslaw National Forest on Facebook and Twitter @SiuslawNF for the latest updates. To report a wildfire, call 911.