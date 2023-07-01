A small plane crashed into the Willamette River just south of Corvallis on Saturday, July 1, the Benton County Sheriff's Office reported.

It is unclear how many people were aboard or if they survived.

A call reporting that an ultralight aircraft crash in the Willamette River near Peoria came in around 7 a.m., according to an agency news release.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies reported they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration for the initial phase of the investigation, according to the release.

When the release was issued, around 12:30 p.m., deputies had asked that the public take caution: "We ask the public to stay clear of the area as first responders continue the investigation and assess the scene for potential hazards to boaters/paddlers," the release states.

About an hour later, a post on Facebook said normal activity may resume on the river. There was no mention of injuries or survivors.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.