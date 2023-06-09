Physician David Grube and pharmacist Gary DeLander will team up to review “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe at noon Wednesday, June 14.

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series continues via Zoom. Grube and DeLander will discuss this critically acclaimed book, which delves deeply into the involvement of the Sacklers and their company, Purdue Frederick, in the nationwide epidemic of opioid addiction that began in the 1990s.

Grube, a native Oregonian, is retired after a nearly 35-year career as a family physician in Philomath. He was national medical director of Compassion & Choices and a member of the Oregon Board of Medical Examiners.

DeLander retired after more than 35 years as a faculty member and administrator at the Oregon State University College of Pharmacy. With degrees in pharmacy and pharmacology, his research and interests included causes and management of pain. He is past president of the Oregon Pharmacists Association.

Investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe is a staff writer at The New Yorker, and is the author of five books, including “Empire of Pain.” He has written extensively for many publications, including the New York Times Magazine and Slate.

“Empire of Pain” was one of Washington Post’s 10 Best Books of 2021, won the Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction, was shortlisted for the Financial Times Business Book of the Year, and was nominated for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

Random Review is a deep exploration of a selected book by a reviewer with expertise on the topic or theme of that book. Sometimes reviewers cover a classic, series, genre or author, but usually they cover a specific title. Whether or not you have read the selection, you will enjoy Random Review. Further information and the full schedule are on the library’s website at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review/.

Registration for the free event is available at https://bit.ly/42Vp4wl.