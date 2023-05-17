Cardwell Hill Cellars of Philomath was recently awarded four platinum medals for its Dijon, Monet, Reserve and Estate pinot noir wines in a recent invitational competition sponsored by Greater Northwest Magazine.

Only wines earning a gold medal in major competitions were invited to enter the platinum event.

Cardwell Hill produces only estate wines from its 57-acre property. The vineyards are certified sustainable by both LIVE (low input viticulture and enology) and Salmon Safe.

The tasting room at 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive in Philomath is open daily.