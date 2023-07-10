 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo 2023, celebrating 70 years

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo closed out its 70th year on Saturday, July 8 with a sold-out crowd and full day of activities for the community. 

Vendors, games and food lined the fields outside of the arena as kids participated in their own competitions of the day, including the “Fish Rodeo” and figuring out who the future bull riders might be at the mechanical bull.