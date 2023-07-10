Philomath Frolic & Rodeo 2023, celebrating 70 years

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo closed out its 70th year on Saturday, July 8 with a sold-out crowd and full day of activities for the community.
Vendors, games and food lined the fields outside of the arena as kids participated in their own competitions of the day, including the “Fish Rodeo” and figuring out who the future bull riders might be at the mechanical bull.
Close
Competitors in the Donkey Races forge ahead as they try to catch up with their fellow racers at the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo on Saturday.
Competitors in the donkey races forge ahead as they try to catch up with their fellow racers on Saturday.
Competitors in the Donkey Races get off to a rough start, with many teams losing their riders, at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo.
Philomath Rodeo Queen Anya Hester carries the American flag during the opening of the rodeo on Saturday.
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The sold-out crowd celebrating the 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Saturday.
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
Clint Rutherford of Fossil, Ore. loses his hat while opening the Bareback Riding at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Saturday.
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
Clint Rutherford of Fossil hangs on tight during the bareback riding portion of the 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
Those legs in the air belong to Wyatt Wood of Prineville who is competing in the Bareback Riding competition at The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Saturday.
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
Those legs in the air belong to Wyatt Wood of Prineville, who competed in the Bareback Riding competition.
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
Tim Messner II of Terrebonne throws the first lasso in the tie down roping competition.
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023
Carson Daniels of Elma, Washington ties down a calf during the tie down roping competition.
The 70th Annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo took place on July 8, 2023