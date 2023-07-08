They frolicked on Thursday, and they will rodeo today.
The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo's main lineup of events kicked off on Thursday, capping off the day with the kicking of heels as the sun dropped down, along with the temperatures.
The rodeo site's Yew Wood Corral was the center off all things musical, with music provided by Anna-Lisa.
Friday, too, was a busy day. Here's what's on tap Saturday, July 8.
7 to 10 a.m.: Lion's Club rodeo breakfast, all-you-can eat pancakes, ham and eggs.
9 to 10 a.m.: Frolic 5K Fun run, registration required.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Philomath Classic Car Show, City Park on 23rd Street.
10 to 11:30 a.m.: Grand parade,
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Mary’s Peak Search & Rescue chicken BBQ.
2 to 5 p.m.: Frolic cornhole tournament, registration required.
2 to 5 p.m.: Professional lumberjack competition, free for spectators.
3 to 7 p.m.: Heather’s Kids Korner, crafts and more.
4 to 6 p.m.: Frolic Fish Rodeo Use your bare hands to catch one of 200 live trout; $8 per ticket.
7 p.m.: Rodeo starts, $23 at the gate, general admission, $25 reserved seating. Ages 3 through 13, $12 at the gate, $15 for reserved seating.
9:30 p.m. to midnight: Frolic dance, Yew Wood Corral, live music by country band Slicker; $15.
Parking, $5 for a vehicle day pass. More information at www.philomathfrolic.org.
