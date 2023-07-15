Westwood Community Church near Philomath will present the first concert of its 2023 Summer Outdoor Concert Series at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, featuring the Cornerstone Gospel Singers.

All are invited to join in an evening of music on the banks of Westwood and Greasy creeks.

Cornerstone began singing in 1979 and continues to perform Southern Gospel, inspirational and contemporary music in churches and at festivals, fairs and other events.

Gordon and Peggy Kuryluk have been performing for more than 30 years, entertaining audiences nationwide with original songs, traditional hymns, instrumentals and other Gospel songs.

Cornerstone is a member of the Pacific Gospel Music Association, and Gordon Kuryluk is co-chair of its board of directors.

Peggy Kuryluk is a writer and speaks at women’s conferences and events. The Kuryluks’ daughters, Stacy and Wendy, join in Cornerstone’s shows when their schedules allow.

The Kuryluks own and operate Kuryluk Music Co., a recording studio in Junction City. Gordon Kuryluk produces projects nationwide. Cornerstone has recorded several albums, which are available at most concerts.

No admission will be charged, but an offering for Cornerstone’s ministry will be taken. Seating is limited, so it is suggested attendees bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Westwood Community Church is at 23319 Highway 34 at Greasy Creek Road, approximately 4 miles up the Alsea Highway from Philomath.

Further information is available from Pastor Raymond Mabee, 541-602-5162.