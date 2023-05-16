For as long as she can remember, Louise Bayman has wanted to be a writer.

So, it was pretty special to have her 85th birthday party double as a book-signing party for her just-published memoir, “I Remember.”

When Bayman received her dementia diagnosis, she knew she had to document her memories while she still had them. With the help of a friend who typed out her stories, Bayman was able to publish the memoir before precious life details slipped from her mental grasp.

Today, she resides at Conifer House, a memory care and assisted living facility in Corvallis. On Monday, May 15, she gazed at her glossy-covered memoir as her little dog, Pumpkin, chewed on a bone next to her on the sofa.

She reached for a box and popped off the lid; the smell of milk chocolate chips filled the room. Jackie Cadinha, Bayman’s friend and the facility’s activities director, noted that it was National Chocolate Chip Day.

Apropos, the only thing Bayman ever stole in her life was chocolate chips. There’s a whole chapter about it in her book. One of the memories that has stuck with her through her illness is the fear and excitement of sneaking to the back of the IGA store to pop a few candies in her mouth while her mother traded meat stamps for coffee coupons.

Her memoir is filled with these life snippets, some silly, many sad. Bayman grew up poor as an only child of farmers in Fresno, California. She can’t recall how she met her husband, but she remembers her childhood farm had two pigs, a cow she had to milk, chickens and 22 cats.

When somebody asks Bayman something about her life that she can’t remember, she flips through her book to find the answer. She may not remember it now, but she did when she wrote it down a few months ago.

Bayman worked as a psychiatric social worker with Kaiser Permanente in California. Her father never learned to read or write, and her mother dropped out of school after the eighth grade, but Bayman earned her Ph.D. on social work from the University of California, Berkeley.

She remembers swimming and hiking with her late husband, John Bayman. They never had any children, although they always had animals.

Cadinha also does not have children, and she was deeply moved by Bayman’s story, so much so that she decided to write her own.

“From when I was young, I always thought, ‘What am I doing today that’s going to outlive me?’” Cadinha said. “I began writing about my childhood memories, and it's helped me to have a better appreciation for life in general.”

Bayman chose a bundle of blue, yellow and red balloons for the cover art of her memoir, although she can’t remember why. She lamented not being able to explain her choice.

“It feels somehow significant to me,” she said. “I wish I could remember.”

The book has the answer. On the first page, it reads:

“How I loved balloons! I remember Mama’s comforting warm lap, holding me, her arms around me. I remember the balloons she bought: magical, colorful, dancing spheres that I batted into the air.”

The book remembers.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.