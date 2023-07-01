As a kid, Comet Robinson took park in a Oregon State University-based summer program to encourage youth to consider an education in the arts.

The JumpstART program sees teens 13-19 living (temporarily) a college life, living in dorms and taking art classes all day. It worked: Robinson is now a second-year graphic design student at OSU.

He's also an assistant to the professor that runs the program for this year's iteration.

His duties include anything from designing the shirts for the camp to sorting through the mountain of supplies that were stored away during the remodel of Fairbanks Hall in 2022.

During the academic year, Robinson works on campus as a graphic designer for Transportation Services, but expressed how his lived experience has led him to this point.

“I did a camp like JumpstART when I was a kid, … and now I get to be on the other side,” he said.

He's assisting Anna Fidler, the director of JumpstART and a senior instructor of core studio art and painting at OSU, as well as a working artist.

She said an important part of the program's mission is to make art education accessible and “to give a lot of need-based scholarships.”

Having been involved in other pre-college programs, Fidler considers this a personal mission: “I get to be the door that opens for them.”

Of the 60 students in attendance, the majority comes from the Pacific Northwest, but Fidler said the program is open to any current or incoming high school student.

Fidler's not sure how long the program is been around — “over 20 years” at least— but she's been the director for eight years. Fidler is joined by current and former OSU art faculty, including John Whitten, Katherine Spinella and Nathan Danilowicz.

In addition, some of the instructors are recent studio art graduates who facilitate the classes and are able to gain real-world teaching experience.

The morning sessions include drawing, color theory and sequential art while the afternoon sessions include digital animation, photography, printmaking and painting.

Midday the students get a lunch break and after are invited to artist talks each day from artists working in many different media.

After lunch last week, recent BFA of photography and digital studio graduates Alexis Morris and Momoko Baker led a digital photography class where students got hands-on experience with digital cameras.

The students were given assignments modeled after photo program instructor Evan Baden’s course for beginning photography. Morris and Baker led the students on a “photo field trip” around campus and through buildings looking for inspiration.

In Snell Hall, lovingly referred to by students as “the basement,” Spinella, along with recent graduate Talia Caldwell, took their students on a journey through the process of printmaking.

Spinella has been printmaking for approximately 18 years but still finds joy in teaching the basics to people who want to learn.

Caldwell still is growing in her practice. She showed a student one of her first prints, then compared it to a recent one to encourage them to keep trying and keep making.

Throughout the week, the students' goal is simply to create and explore different media. Then in closing out the week, each student selects two of their favorite works to display in a pop up exhibition alongside their peers' work.

When reflecting on her favorite part of working on the JumpstART program Fidler said that while it's hard to choose, she “loves watching friendships form.”

