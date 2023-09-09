Oregon State University sociology Professor Dwaine Plaza will review “The Sum of Us” by Heather C. McGhee at noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, as part of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series.

The program will take place online via Zoom.

McGhee is an educator, lawyer and progressive activist on the costs to society of systemic racism. “The Sum of Us,” which was nominated for the National Book Award and the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction, expands on that theme.

Subtitled “What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” the book makes the case that eliminating racist laws and policies actually improves the economic prospects for white people as well.

Plaza has worked at OSU since 1997. He has served on the OSU Faculty Senate, and was associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts from 2016 to 2018. Teaching sociology in the School of Public Policy, his subjects have included race and ethnic relations, globalization, immigration issues and social justice. In 2022, he won OSU’s Richard Bressler Senior Faculty teaching award.

Random Review is an exploration of a selected book by a reviewer with expertise on the topic or theme of that book. Sometimes reviewers cover a classic, series, genre or author, but usually they cover a specific title. Random Review can be attended whether or not you have read the book.

Registration for the event is available at https://bit.ly/sept23randomreview. The full schedule is on the library’s website at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review. For more information, call 541-766-6793.