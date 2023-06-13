The stalled-out Oregon Legislature prompted by a Republican walkout in the Senate has local social service agencies on edge about funding for this coming fiscal year.

Leaders of local support agencies recently warned Corvallis officials about hard times coming if state politicians can’t work a deal.

It’s likely to mean more people on the streets and more tents in parks, at least in the near term, they say.

Legislation anticipated to support homeless services and housing crisis solutions — among other bills — have failed to advance following a walkout by Oregon Senate Republicans that has put the Legislative session on pause indefinitely.

Compromises at the national level on the federal debt ceiling add to the problem, according to Pegge McGuire, Community Services Consortium executive director.

“Almost all of our federal funding has been cut significantly, and the vast majority of that is housing-related,” McGuire said at a Corvallis City Council meeting June 5. “So, it’s also rental assistance funding, utility bill payment assistance. Our clients are going to be demanding funds that we just don’t have.”

With pandemic-era funding dried up, Community Services Consortium is down to half the budget it had in 2020, McGuire said, adding most of that money is passed through to such local partners as Unity Shelter, which operates several homeless shelter programs in Corvallis.

McGuire said whatever city resources are available for social assistance would be important in light of the financial crunch on local providers.

“We are just not going to have funds to help,” she said.

The effects of reduced services are expected to hit Unity Shelter in the next week, Executive Director Shawn Collins said in an interview. He gave similar testimony to McGuire’s at the council meeting, noting the bulk of Unity Shelter funding in recent years — state and federal grants — filters down from Community Services Consortium.

“If we were to continue to operate at our current level, we would be out of money effectively by the end of July,” Collins said. “We need to make substantial changes in operations and expenses.”

That means slashing monthly costs by around half, Collins said, to stretch what Unity Shelter has reserved until September in hopes funding will eventually come through. But it’s not clear to Collins what the real timeline for funds might be or even how much will be approved.

Focused on emergency shelter and transitional housing, Unity Shelter operations include The Mens Shelter, SafePlace, Room at the Inn and Third Street Commons. Staffing and operational changes are coming to all the programs.

To stay afloat, Collins said he’s forced to lay off staff members and reduce shelter capacity. While the hygiene center at The Mens Shelter will stay open, the actual shelter program will be combined with the all-women shelter Room at the Inn, though men and women will have separate spaces.

“It’s definitely going to be painful,” Collins said, adding Room at the Inn will have to close during the daytime and change its meal schedule under the staffing cuts.

The sudden, dramatic changes signal instability to the homeless community relying on local social services providers. Collins acknowledged that with fewer services and staff, it is likely more people will fall through the cracks and go unaided.

Collins said the board's and leadership team's decision to make cuts was made with heavy hearts knowing the impact they would have on people, both those they serve and those who keep Unity Shelter going.

“This is not a simple decision for us,” he said. “It’s really a matter of trying to change operations so that we can protect the most vulnerable people for as long as possible.”

Experts, volunteers, policymakers and those on the streets tend to agree that homelessness numbers are rising in the mid-Willamette Valley. Attempts to count homeless populations likely miss the mark due to factors including volunteer availability and reluctance to be documented.

Recent counts showed 347 people without housing in Benton County, 143 of them living unsheltered. The vast majority were from Corvallis. Linn County saw 413 without housing, 235 with no shelter, mostly congregated in Albany.

Senate Republicans have indicated they could return to the Legislative session to approve certain bipartisan bills and budgets, but Democrats have said time is fleeting to pass budgets, and a special session may be necessary to ensure all funding is approved.