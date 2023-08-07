The city of Philomath has received $1.9 million from the state to help rebuild the Frolic & Rodeo bleachers after a fire partially destroyed a third of the stands in June 2022.

Frolic & Rodeo's new bleachers will:

Expand its current 2,250-seating area to space for 4,157 people.

Increase the number of accessible seating for those with disabilities from six to 33.

Add premium stadium and box seating options.

The new bleachers will be constructed with a steel and aluminum frame and the space between rows widened to between 12 and 16 inches. A new announcer’s stand and lights will be added.

And the current high-watt halogen flood lights will be replaced by energy efficient LED arena lighting.

The bleachers were first built in 1985.

“What was adequate then does not currently meet the needs of the community, with limited ADA accessibility, only eight seats to accommodate wheelchair access and one wheelchair ramp,” the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo wrote in a statement.

“Limitations keep the event from being enjoyed by everyone who wishes to join the fun. A plan to upgrade them has been in the works for several years; the fire has transformed the project from a future need to a current necessity,” the statement said.

The fire, caused by a propane torch, broke out at 11:10 on the night of June 27, with the rodeo scheduled to kick off not two weeks later, on July 7.

The 100-foot fire was put out in 15 mins by the concerted effort of the Philomath and Corvallis fire stations, Philomath police, Monroe Fire, Blodgett Fire and Kings Valley Fire. Temporary bleachers were installed so the rodeo could go on that July.

Officials estimated damages at about $500, 000.

The Frolic & Rodeo Board of Directors contracted Bleachers International in Colorado to develop and render the concept designs of the new bleachers right after the fire incident.

With the renderings in hand, and in partnership with the city of Philomath, the board sought funding assistance from the state Legislature. Over several months, the board made its case in Salem.

“We can’t invite any more people because we don’t have any room,” Frolic & Rodeo Board President Darrel Hinchberger wrote in a letter presented to state legislators.

The board argued, in the letter, that the reduced numbers would impact not only the community’s beloved event but other businesses that benefit from its packed attendance.

At the end of the 2023 Oregon legislative session, Philomath was allocated $1.9 million to rebuild the grandstands. The effort was led by state Rep. David Gomberg.

To receive the funding, the city and the Frolic & Rodeo Committee pledged to match the sum with $500,000 from the community. A fundraising campaign is currently underway to raise the money.

According to the city’s August newsletter, the demolition and reconstruction of the new grandstands will begin in August 2024 with plans to have the new bleachers set for the July 2025 rodeo.

