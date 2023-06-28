After more than decade working at the Majestic Theatre, Christel Birdwell has taken the spotlight at the community playhouse and venue.

Birdwell was recently promoted to the new supervisor for the city-operated theater. She was acting supervisor for nine months before taking the job.

The previous theater supervisor, Jimbo Ivy, was fired by the city in September after he supported a public campaign to increase staffing at the Majestic, going against a directive from his superior not to get involved. Ivy had held the position since 2015.

Previously a production volunteer, Birdwell worked on costumes and makeup before officially joining the staff in 2010 as a business manager. She stayed on when the city took over the formerly nonprofit Majestic in 2014, bringing it under the Parks & Recreation Department’s umbrella of services.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Birdwell said. “We fell in love with Corvallis.”

Originally from Sweden, Birdwell had been living in Los Angeles before she came to Corvallis with her family in 1994, finding her place at the Majestic in short order. They were looking for a small college town to raise kids, and Corvallis fit the bill perfectly.

Birdwell’s connection to theater goes back to high school acting in Sweden. She’s also a lifelong seamstress, drawn to creating costumes to help with productions.

She declined a 2013 opportunity to take the theater’s helm, saying at the time it wasn’t the right fit for her and her family.

The Majestic is fueled by volunteer labor, Birdwell said, citing two full-time and one part-time staff members. There are 15-20 “casual employees” who work from five to 20 hours a week. Their work is supported by thousands of volunteers, she said, who do tens of thousands of work hours.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” she said. Volunteer opportunities can be found on the Majestic Theatre’s website. There are also a number of ways to support the theater on the website.

Part of Birdwell’s job is working with a play reading committee on what shows the Majestic should put on stage. It’s a delicate balance of finding productions that are recognizable attractions but not dated and stale old standards. There’s also an eye to promoting a diversity of cultures and lifestyles.

“We want to make sure we’re feeling good about how some characters are described or portrayed,” Birdwell said. “We’re trying to support everyone and make people feel welcome.”

That has translated to the theater finding itself popular with a lot of teenagers and young adults who are looking for a place to perform or produce art. For some of them, they’re a second or third generation involved at the Majestic.

Birdwell said the infusion of youth has really enriched and refreshed the Majestic in recent years, adding it’s particularly valuable to those looking outside the box for recreation and a social community where they fit in.

“The theater is important because it provides such a connecting place for people,” Birdwell said. “You have a goal of making something really important that touches you, and you’re doing it with a lot of people that you become very close with.”

