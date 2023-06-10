Federal land managers have stepped up fire patrols and the official warning level, cautioning users on two national forests near Albany and Corvallis about increased risk of wildland burns after a very warm and dry May.

The Siuslaw and Willamette national forests lifted their official level of concern from low to medium on Thursday — much earlier in the year than foresters usually would signal their intensified focus on drying plants and keeping trees from torching.

Moderate fire levels don’t restrict uses on public lands by banning campfires or chainsaws. But wild land firefighters already are staging each weekend in the Coast Range and Cascades to respond to any call for smoke or potential flames.

“That’s something we only do if we’re really concerned about fire danger,” said Joanie Schmigdall, a Siuslaw National Forest spokesperson.

Forecasters predicted conflagrations were less likely to burn in the mountains covered by the national forests after counts of rain and accumulated snow showed above-average reserves of water.

Water drains from snowpack in warmer summer months. In much of Oregon, the runoff quenches forests in warmer months when rain stops falling.

In the Willamette basin, snowpack was more than twice the 30-year median — 216% — by May 1.

April saw above-average rainfall in the mid-Willamette Valley, around 8.2 inches and generally more than 1 inch above a historic baseline figure. And April provided 7.2 inches on average across the region, about 131% of normal.

But May was dry — 2 to 3 inches below normal rainfall throughout much of the region. And the Mid-Willamette Valley region saw temperatures about 4 degrees higher than average in May after temperatures had been about 2 to 6 degrees cooler in the months before.

Snowpack by June 9 was 93% of the median according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, showing a loss of more than half the snowpack in one month.

Now firefighters and forest managers anticipate plants will start drying out. And leaves and grass and wood will become fuel as they give up their moisture.

“There’s nothing that’s really bucking the trend,” said Chris Donaldson, a deputy fire staff officer for the Siuslaw and Willamette national forests.

The immediate weather forecast is the best indicator for fire starts and meteorologists indicated there was little chance of rain through late June.

Predictive statements have turned relatively grim, with wildfire more likely throughout the U.S. West. The mid-Willamette region has seen less precipitation than normal, about 16 inches less, for its water year that starts in October.

“If you’re running a marathon and you say ‘well, I hydrated all day yesterday,’ that doesn’t really help you today,” Donaldson said.

A national fire prediction service said Central Oregon and Central Washington can expect above-normal chances of large, destructive fire.

Warm weather likely will put all of Washington and regions northwest and east of the mid-Willamette Valley at risk of large fires by July, according to forecasters at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

That weather brings campers and motorists out to the Coast Range where, Donaldson said, humans start about 90% or the vast majority of fires on the Siuslaw. That forest just doesn’t get much lightning.

But it also brings turbulent storm systems to the Cascades, where lightning starts about 70% of fires on the Willamette National Forest.

Donaldson said the doctrine of the Siuslaw and Willamette forests is to attack fires as soon as they start. By mid-June, that forest has staffed up to 120 firefighters on 10 wildland firetrucks and crews that dig up duff and fell trees in an effort to create lines that halt fires.

The risk of not putting out a fire is grave. Lightning strikes in steep, razor-ridged terrain have caused some of the most destructive fires in Oregon history.

Crews in those cases have to pull back from the fire and try to cut off its advance with fire lines.

"it gives the impression we're not attacking the fire. We're doing everything we can but sometimes the odds aren't in our favor and the fire is in a place we can't access," Donaldson said.

Firefighters struggled to get to the Cedar Creek fire, started near Waldo Lake on Aug. 1, 2022. That fire started with lightning strikes and burned in difficult terrain on the Willamette and in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

The people in charge of fighting Cedar Creek couldn’t identify escape routes for specialized, fast-responding helicopter fire crews.

“The rappel ship said there was no safe place to get people down,” Donaldson said.

The Cedar Creek fire blew up and encroached on the city of Oakridge on Highway 58, southeast of Eugene.

“It felt like 2020 all over again,” Donaldson said.

That year, a dozen fires burned an estimated 1.2 million acres around Oregon, the largest and most destructive of those along the Santiam River in northeastern Linn County. Fires across the state killed nine and burned more than 4,000 homes.

Another 600,000 or more acres burned statewide in 2021.

Corvallis Fire Department on Thursday was called to Polk County, sending a large water tender to help put out a brush fire off of Old Corvallis Road.

Agencies across the valley said they have been responding to burning vegetation at rates they believe are higher than normal for late May, early June.

Jonathan Jones, a fire marshal at Corvallis, said the valley tends to be moist around Corvallis. And the region is well covered by metro and rural fire districts that readily send wild land firetrucks to help one another.

"A takeoff wildfire is just not going to happen in our area," Jones said.