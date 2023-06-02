An Oregon man and former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant is the deadliest sniper in the branch’s history.

Charles Benjamin "Chuck" Mawhinney joined the Marines in 1967, after a slight delay so he wouldn’t miss deer season.

During his 16 months in Vietnam, Mawhinney racked up 103 confirmed enemy kills and 216 probable kills, making him the Corps’ most dangerous marksman ever.

Corvallis author Jim Lindsay has a new book chronicling Mawhinney’s exploits from childhood to post-war life. The book, "The Sniper," St. Marten's Press, was written with the Marine sniper’s help and aims to capture both battlefield heroics and the toll of taking lives in wartime.

Lindsay said after the book was released, Mawhinney paid him one of the nicest compliments he’s ever had, saying his friends, his old Marine buddies, everybody he knows had read the book and loved it.

“When that happened, I said no matter how many books are sold, no matter what happens, it’s a success,” Lindsay said.

Another measure of success can be seen on Amazon.com, where “The Sniper” holds a 4.3 out of 5 stars rating with 244 reviews.

Lindsay is slated for a book signing at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Deluxe Brewing Company in Albany. Another signing is being planned at Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis, with time and date to be announced.

A farmer all his life and a drag racing enthusiast, Lindsay said he’s the type of guy that sees something interesting and figures, “I could do that.” He approached writing in that fashion, finding himself reading hot rod magazine articles and thinking he had it figured out. It took some practice, but he’s got it down now.

“You’re not really a writer until someone pays you to do it,” Lindsay said.

Previous Lindsay books include “The Little Bastards” and “Swerve,” sequential coming-of-age stories about small-town kids, fast cars and love, set in the nostalgic 1950s.

Lindsay credits his editing consultant, C. Lill Ahrens, with helping him organize a huge body of research into a definitive story about one man’s life experience. He said she knows all the rules and tricks to writing that gets readers involved in a story.

A hunter and shooter since he was a child, Mawhinney was something of a wild one growing up in Lakeview. He was into racing cars, riding motorcycles and chasing girls, drinking beer and getting into trouble with the law. As a teenager, he got a pilot’s license and used it to shoot rabbits from the air.

“Down at City Hall, supposedly, they had a whole file cabinet just for him,” Lindsay said.

Apparently a frequent flyer with local law enforcement and running out of second chances after a weekend in jail for minor in possession of alcohol, Mawhinney was already considering the military as a way out of town.

Drafted into military service in 1967 at 18 years old, he hoped to become a Naval aviator. But a Marine recruiter offered him delayed entry until after deer season and promised if Mawhinney signed up for four years, he could get the chance to fly.

A missed test due to late-night drinking canceled that plan.

“His dad was pretty upset about it because he was a Marine, and he got shot up on an island in the South Pacific during WWII and was sent home,” Lindsay said. “So, he knew what it could be like.”

After boot camp, where his physical advantages as a country boy from high elevation played in his favor, Mawhinney attended scout sniper training at Camp Pendleton. Then he shipped out to South Vietnam, where he was assigned as a rifleman with the 1st Battalion/5th Marine Regiment of the 1st Marine Division.

He didn’t want to be a grunt, but there he was. A few months later, thanks to an outgoing sniper who needed a spotter, Mawhinney was moved to the regimental headquarters Scout Sniper platoon where his training could pay off and the real learning could begin.

Among his achievements, Mawhinney is credited with killing 16 People’s Army of Vietnam soldiers with 16 headshots on Valentine’s Day 1969. He reportedly caught an enemy platoon crossing a stream, but the kills were categorized only as probable because the bodies floated away before they could be confirmed and searched.

As Lindsay’s book notes, Mawhinney quietly went about his civilian life until the early '90s, when fellow sniper Joseph Ward published “Dear Mom: A Sniper’s Vietnam.” At the time, famed Marine sniper Carlos Hathcock was considered the deadliest shooter in military history with 93 confirmed kills.

But not for long.

Ward’s claim about Mawhinney sparked controversy, and in researching the claim, another author confirmed through Marine Corps archives that Mawhinney indeed had 103 confirmed kills, making him the Corps’ top gun. At the time, an Army sniper named Adelbert Waldron was the overall record holder with 109 confirmed kills.

Navy SEAL Chris Kyle confirmed 160 sniper kills while fighting in the Iraq War, the most in American military history. He was killed in 2013, after his military service, by a fellow veteran who reportedly suffered from PTSD.

In August of 1970, Mawhinney was discharged from service. His awards include the Bronze Star Medal with Combat Valor, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat Valor, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and two Purple Hearts.

Introduced through mutual friends some years later, Lindsay said Mawhinney is just an all-around good guy to know, very likable and friendly. There was never any inkling that the avid hunter and outdoorsman was a fearsome military sniper during the Vietnam War.

“I was watching TV one evening by myself, the History Channel or something like that, and here’s Chuck,” he said. “It just floored me. It was an interview about his war experiences.”

With his first book under his belt at the time, Lindsay saw an opportunity to exercise a principle for new authors: write about something you know. He knew Mawhinney, at least well enough that he wanted to know more.

“I was curious what would make a man turn out like he did and do what he did at such a young age,” Lindsay said.