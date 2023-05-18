The Mid Valley Bicycle Club will dedicate its Saturday, May 20 ride to the memory of Corvallis resident Midge Cramer.

Cramer died in 1997; this is the 21st anniversary of the memorial ride. The club especially encourages people who knew Cramer to ride with the club on Saturday. Members and friends of the Cramer family will attend.

All riders must wear a bicycle helmet. MVBC welcomes nonmembers to ride.

Riders will meet at 10 a.m. at the east parking lot of Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. in Corvallis. There will be a choice of routes, all going along the Midge Cramer Bike Path and heading toward Philomath.

Mileage ranges from 20 to 47 miles. The longer ride goes over Decker Road, with a possible extension around Smith Loop, and the short ride goes through Philomath, with a possible stop at the bakery at Hiatt Farm.

All routes return via Bellfountain Road, where riders will participate in a coasting contest. Cramer challenged his Oregon State University students on this same coasting route.

The day will feature Cramer food traditions: fig Newtons, a treat he often provided to fellow riders, and peanut M&Ms, a treat he he gave as part of a guessing game with OSU staff.

Many participants wear or display a plaid clothing item and/or argyle socks. Cramer wore the same signature plaid shirt on every tour and many daily rides, along with argyle socks his mother knitted.

Cramer was a bicycle advocate. He taught bicycle touring for OSU, served on local bike commissions, and served for years on the State of Oregon Bicycle Commission.

Many bicycle-friendly amenities around the state, especially in Benton County, are attributed to Cramer. The Midge Cramer multiuse path in Corvallis connects 53rd Street to Reservoir Road, and is an access to the Bald Hill recreation area. A park bench and commemorative plaque are on the path.

Cramer’s nickname, Midge, stuck from an early age when he was a small guy. He could always bring a smile to a weary biker’s face, and he had a joke or story for anyone who would listen. There are many people who enjoy bicycling because of Midge Cramer.

For more information, write to Ann Asbell, ann.asbell@oregonstate.edu; or check MVBC.com for more information on the event, the club and Saturday rides.