Mothers at the April 29 celebration in Bruce Starker Arts Park said that the scant hour and half set aside for Spanish-only conversation is important to the identity of some families hailing from all over the Americas. Veronica Nunez joined a few other moms in a Corvallis park on Saturday to show her kids something about having fun.

Where she grew up, Nunez got to celebrate being a kid.

El Día del Niño was celebrated worldwide as the annual recognition of a child’s right to a childhood. And in Mexico, it was a day for families to set aside a little precious time and be together in their communities.

“Even though we celebrate them every day, this gives parents a chance to play with them,” Nunez said.

Grupito Bilingüe is an expression of community.

Founded by a local consultant, the group began as a gathering point for folks with common interests in cultural celebrations and Spanish immersion.

Nunez said her kids will grow up speaking English and celebrating U.S. holidays. But Nunez and several other mothers at the celebration April 29 in Bruce Starker Arts Park said that the scant 1 1/2 hours set aside for Spanish-only conversation is important to the identity of some families hailing from all over the Americas.

“It’s to celebrate our culture,” Nunez said, “to show our kids how we grew up.”

The fruit cups were handed out, the pipe cleaner and paper crafts made, the piñata busted, and the kids were smiling.

That meant the moms were smiling, too.

Caty Contreras-Colin called the children from a playground to a picnic shelter with a drawn out “niiiiiños!” and some encouragement to line up for a chance to smack a rainbow-shaped piñata filled with candy.

A 4-year-old boy began the customary song about swinging a stick.

“¡Dale, dale, dale!”

Ady Ibarra, the mother of a 3-year-old girl, Gwendolyn Cisneros, smiled and obliged him with a response.

“No pierdas el tino — porque si lo pierdes, pierdes el camino.”

Do not lose focus — because if you lose it, you’ll lose the path.

Contreras-Colin consults with primarily nonprofit organizations about driving family engagement. That means she gets folks to show up to nonprofit-sponsored events.

In 2019, a few months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Contreras-Colin wanted to reverse the paradigm — take community events to folks in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Contreras-Colin said holidays were very important in her family, and for a lot of families from Mexico. It was an excuse for folks from impoverished households to stop working for a minute.

“Being able to spare some time is a luxury,” Contreras-Colin said.

El Día de los Muertos, los Posadas, festivities that largely go unobserved in the United States, provided natural opportunities for local families to find a reason to get together.

She started with three moms and a promise of festival-like celebrations and summer camps to give kids in a chance to speak Spanish.

About 3 1/2 years later, there are 12 moms and a bunch of kids who get to see the delight on their faces. Once Oregon’s health department said it was OK for people to gather outdoors, the group quadrupled in size, Contreras-Colin said.

“It’s circular. It established trust. It established community,” Contreras-Colin said.

Contreras-Colin runs two Spanish-only organizations for any kid in two age sets, Grupito Bilingüe for preschool to second-grade students; and Campamento Bilingüe for older children.

"Many of the kids have grown together," she said.

The group became a first stop for some families looking for help finding contractors or schools or other advice.

And, of course, a chance to have a little party.

“All of these celebrations were common for me, and I want my kids to know how I grew up,” Brenda Avila of Albany said.