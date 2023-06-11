A Corvallis woman trying to help the less fortunate has the city government telling her to stop.

With the help of a few neighbors, Amy Crevola runs Roadside Moon, a free pantry and more in northern Corvallis, tucked in on Northwest Sycamore Avenue and not far from the intersection at NW Ninth Street and Circle Boulevard.

Roadside Moon began as a Little Free Library, the network of free book-sharing boxes that work on the honor system, in the summer of 2020. Not long after, she added a park bench and a table of free items that she would roll out and leave accessible day and night.

“It started as a place for people to sit and read a book and meet each other because of COVID,” Crevola said.

And it just kept growing from there, eventually adding a food pantry and even a refrigerator. Crevola’s carport has since become a makeshift storefront of sorts, open 24-hours a day and offering free goods in a wide range.

When the mercury dipped this past fall, Crevola set up a kettle and hot cocoa. She also put out warm socks and hats. Although she puts some money into it, the vast majority of her inventory is donated. Some of the donations come from people she serves, but rarely more than pocket change at best.

Then she started to hear stories about homeless camps sweeps carried out in Corvallis parks, and the underlying issues of the housing crisis: high costs and few vacancies. She also heard from people who lost everything they had in the sweeps and needed her help to start over.

“The focus shifted from the little neighborhood exchange table to filling gaps,” Crevola said. “It’s kind of become a coalition and a movement, and an expression of protest against what’s going on with the sweeps. The sweeps are just horrific.”

A Corvallis resident for 20 years, Crevola is a social worker who provides remote therapy sessions from her home. Her professional background has involved extensive work with the homeless population, so stepping into an advocacy role is a natural fit.

“There’s just not enough support in Corvallis for the need,” she said. “And it’s getting worse.”

Not everyone is happy about Roadside Moon, though. A community member reported the operation to the city, prompting an official visit to the pantry that found the complaint was valid, according to a city notice issued to Crevola afterward.

“We got a letter from the city and they told us to close it down,” she said. “We have 30 days to comply.”

A “notice of findings” dated June 2 from Corvallis’ Community Development Department categorized Roadside Moon as a home business and cited city code that prohibits exterior displays, outside storage of merchandise or materials, commercial activity, excessive traffic and noise. It was signed by Linda Natalizio, code compliance specialist.

Natalizio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crevola says it’s not business — everything is free. The most valuable thing she receives in exchange for helping are thank you letters. She has more than a hundred of them saved in a box. Some carry simple messages of thanks, but others share the gritty, dark struggles of living on the streets.

Crevola said she’s not sure what will happen if she defies the city’s order, but she doesn’t plan to stop helping people. In fact, she might try to do more, maybe even a fundraiser.

“If this were taken down it would just be one more nail in the coffin,” Crevola said. “It’s filling a need. We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Roadside Moon is located at 969 NW Sycamore Ave. in Corvallis and is open 24 hours a day.

