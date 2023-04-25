Nicholas Kristof, award-winning journalist and former Oregon gubernatorial candidate, came to Corvallis to talk about housing, education and the rural-urban divide.

Tapped by Oregon State University to give the 2023 Gov. Tom McCall Memorial Lecture at Oregon State University, Kristof spoke Monday, April 24 at the Learning Innovation Center on campus. Organizers said 288 people attended in person with another 162 watching online.

“Tom McCall was the governor of Oregon when I was a kid,” Kristof said. “He changed the trajectory for this state.”

The Republican governor was remarkable, Kristof said, in his leadership approach, sharing a vision and persuading others to see it. He added McCall’s ability to bridge the rural-urban divide was key to policy achievements.

His lecture, titled “How can we fix the problems all around us?” drew from themes in the 2020 book “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.” Kristof co-wrote the book with his wife, fellow journalist Sheryl WuDunn. It explores the difficulties faced by rural communities such as Yamhill, where Kristof grew up.

Kristof and WuDunn won a 1990 Pulitzer Prize for their reporting on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy student protests in China for the New York Times. He won a second Pulitzer for writing columns about the Darfur genocide in 2006. Kristof has earned numerous awards for covering international human rights abuses.

“I’ve been shot at in more countries than I could count,” he said. “I would go back to Yamhill to heal. But I found myself increasingly going back from a humanitarian crisis abroad to find a humanitarian crisis at home.”

Reflecting on the untimely, sad fates of kids he knew from his rural upbringing, Kristof outlined how more than a quarter of the kids who rode the school with him had since died what he termed “deaths of despair,” lives lost to alcoholism, drug abuse and suicide. And the pandemic made it worse, he said.

“That was the pattern for too many families in Yamhill and so many communities,” Kristof said. “But we patted ourselves on the shoulder about our strong rural values and looking after each other.”

About fixing problems, Kristof said solutions to society’s ills might be found in more housing, which would lower costs and help get people off the streets, and education with a focus on younger students. To overcome the rural-urban divide, perhaps the most challenging, one needs to work across ideologies both in politics and regular life, he said.

Kristof left his longtime employer the New York Times in 2021 to run for Oregon governor but didn’t make the ballot because he didn’t meet a three-year residency requirement, having voted in New York in 2020. He challenged the decision, but the Oregon Supreme Court upheld it.

In the wake of his failed bid for office, Kristof returned to his column-writing gig at the NYT. He has said he doesn’t plan to run for office again.

With nearly $1 million in campaign cash after losing the race for governor, Kristof has been looking into directing the remaining money to a “pay-it-forward” job training program under the $200 million Future Ready Oregon approved by the Legislature in 2022. The money will also go to a vision program for students, he said.

OSU created the Gov. Tom McCall Memorial Lectureship in 1982 to honor the former Oregon governor, who briefly taught political science and journalism courses at OSU after holding office from 1966 to 1974.

The lecture series features speakers who talk about the values McCall espoused as governor in the fields of public service, journalism and environmental protection.