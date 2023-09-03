Set 2 of a picnic in the park had a last-minute venue change and kicked off with "Musial Madcap," written and performed by Jadi Dicksa. Dicksa is pictured playing her ukulele behind her head while playing harmonica simultaneously.
Peter Hewitt commands the audience, with a little help from Michael Wren on guitar, in a singalong of "Edelweiss" from "The Sound of Music."
Deborah Wren and Laurie Dwyer sing "Bosom Buddies" from "Mame," a play originally performed in 1966 and centered around roaring '20s socialite Mame Dennis.
Those looking for picnic in the park at Bruce Starker Arts Park were greeted with a sign stating, "Due to weather conditions, Picnic in the Park has now been moved to the Majestic Theatre. See you there!"
The show must go on, and so it did at the Majestic Theatre, which opened its doors for free admission to picnic in the park, an event originally planned for Bruce Starker Arts Park. Audience members filled the seats in anticipation of hearing live performances of musical favorites.
Picnic in the park — moved to the Majestic Theatre because of rain — featured performers of all ages, including Nima Staggs, who performs "Naughty" from "Matilda The Musical" with props and natural flair.
The three members of the backing band include Zoe Ames on piano, Cheryl Leckie on bass and Andy Weiss on drums.
Members of the audience photographed and recorded performances by people of all ages, including Nima Staggs singing "Naughty" from "Matilda The Musical."
It was the first of what's hoped to become an annual tradition in Corvallis, a send-off to summer with a picnic before fall weather, well, falls.
And then the rain fell
Anne Hubble gives the audience a lively and emotional rendition of "Adelaide's Lament" from the classic "Guys and Dolls" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at a picnic in the park that was originally planned for Bruce Starker Arts Park but moved to the Majestic Theatre because of rain.
PHOTOS: Summer's last hurrah in Corvallis moved indoors
During the performance of Musical Madcap, Jadi Dicksa interacts with multiple members of the audience.
Jadi Dicksa plays a melodica as part of "Musical Madcap," a play written and performed by Dicksa.
Deborah Wren and Laurie Dwyer embrace after a lively performance of "Bosom Buddies" from the 1966 play, "Mame."
Vivienne Conrad glows on stage as she sings the classic "Think of Me" from Phantom of the Opera with Michael Wren watching off stage.
Peter Hewitt commands the audience, with a little help from Michael Wren on guitar, in a singalong of "Edelweiss" from "The Sound of Music."
Peter Hewitt commands the audience, with a little help from Michael Wren on guitar, in a singalong of "Edelweiss" from "The Sound of Music."
Deborah Wren and Laurie Dwyer sing "Bosom Buddies" from "Mame," a play originally performed in 1966.
Deborah Wren and Laurie Dwyer sing "Bosom Buddies" from "Mame," a play originally performed in 1966 and centered around roaring '20s socialite Mame Dennis.
Deborah Wren and Laurie Dwyer perform at a picnic in the park presented by the Majestic Theatre, originally planned for Bruce Starker Arts Park but then moved to the theater because of rain.
Members of the audience photographed and recorded performances by people of all ages, including Nima Staggs singing "Naughty" from "Matilda The Musical."
Picnic in the Park presented by the Majestic Theater moved locations at thelast minute from Bruce Starker Arts Park to the Majestic Theater due to weather concerns.
The three members of the backing band include Zoe Ames on piano, Cheryl Leckie on bass and Andy Weiss on drums.
Picnic in the park — moved to the Majestic Theatre because of rain — featured performers of all ages, including Nima Staggs, who performs "Naughty" from "Matilda The Musical" with props and natural flair.
The Saturday, Sept. 2 event featuring live Broadway songs was sponsored by the Majestic Theatre, so with steady on-again, off-again rain all day, organizers quickly pivoted to their own indoor setting.
