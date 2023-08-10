Republic Services invites all Benton County residents to bring their household hazardous wastes to its facility at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for safe disposal and recycling.

There is no charge for residential customers with household quantities of waste. The quarterly event is a chance for residents to safely dispose of items that can’t be tossed into the weekly trash cart. This includes household quantities (5 gallons maximum) of paint, motor oil and other car fluids; batteries, fluorescent tubes and electronics; and pesticides and herbicides.

“We are proud to partner with Benton County residents on this event to keep our community and environment clean,” Julie Jackson, municipal manager for Republic Services, said in a statement.

Accepted to be safely processed are paint, electronics, pesticides, herbicides or other household chemicals. When possible, these items will be recycled so they can be used for future products.

Items that will not be accepted at this event include business or industrial waste; ammunition, explosives and fireworks; and biological or medical waste and sharps.

Businesses and residents wishing to dispose of industrial waste or larger-than-household quantities of waste can call 360-772-2838 to schedule a drop-off time on Friday, Aug. 11.

For more information, including a calendar of future events, visit www.republicservices.com/municipality/corvallis-or.