Sunday

Letitia Carson Legacy Project Juneteenth Gathering, noon to 5 p.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Guests will have a chance to view the "Letitia Carson: An Enduring Spirit of Hope and Freedom" traveling exhibit, and hear Mariah Rocker of Oregon Black Pioneers speak about the history and significance of Juneteenth. Following the museum visit, participants will drive to the Letitia Carson Homestead Site for an opportunity to be present and grounded on the land, in community. Schedule: View the Carson exhibit, noon to 1:30. Mariah Rocker speaks, 1:30. Depart from museum to drive to the homestead, 3 (Take Highway 99W north; a quarter-mile past Adair Village (Arnold Avenue), turn left onto Tampico Road; go about 1.75 mi (a half-mile past the Soap Creek/Tampico intersection). The gate will be marked with orange traffic cones by the side of the road. Arrive at the homestead, 3:30. Welcoming to the land, 3:45. Larry Landis will speak about the history of the land, followed by time to socialize and ground into the space. People are encouraged to carpool from the museum to the homestead to minimize the load on the land. Guests are encouraged to bring their own camping chairs or blankets for comfortable seating at the homestead.