Corvallis leaders are looking to other agencies, both public and private, for help with a growing trash problem.

The city has been struggling with garbage that piles up around homeless encampments on public property, such as in parks and along waterways.

Council President Tracey Yee raised the issue in recent City Council meetings, leading a motion directing city staff to be “more assertive and proactive” in coordinating cleanups with other entities on the properties they control in the city.

The words “assertive and proactive” triggered a harsh response from two outspoken homeless advocates, who fear that the ultimate result will be an aggressive push against homeless campers, not just trash. The criticism led councilors to drop the word “assertive” from the motion.

“We are moving ever closer to a pattern of coordinating efforts that make it impossible for people to have anywhere to safely and legally rest,” said Rev. Jennifer Butler of First Congregational United Church of Christ.

More assertive and proactive efforts could and likely would devolve into a greater disruption of campsites than already occurs under the routine homeless sweeps seen in Corvallis, said Tim Roach, who volunteers with the Street Outreach Response Team.

The motion, which passed on a 7-1 vote April 17, directed city staff to talk to the Oregon Department of Transportation, railroad companies and other public and private agencies about regular assistance they could provide in tidying up the areas where homeless individuals congregate. Councilor Charlyn Ellis opposed, and Councilor Gabe Shepherd was absent.

“I want ongoing, consistent operational work on this, and not just when we get a lot of letters or complaints or when people can see it,” Yee said.

Yee said her focus is on trash and not people or their personal belongings — she's not looking for a massive coordinated homeless camp sweep. She just wants everyone talking to each other about how to address garbage as it piles up, she said.

“No one wants to camp in their own trash,” Yee said. “People who are camping, people who don’t have a residence. They don’t have a Republic Services account. They don’t come by and pick up the garbage. Someone needs to, and I think it’s our responsibility, the city and others, anyone else who wants to help.”

The council vote pertained specifically to cleaning up discarded items and trash in public right-of-ways, on public property, ODOT property, railroad right-of-ways and public waterways.

Yee acknowledged the possibility of unintended consequences — of possibly disposing of items that aren't considered trash by their owners — in executing the motion but said the city would work to address or mitigate anything that comes up.

In opposing the motion, Ellis said that from her experience, it’s not always clear whether someone is currently living in what appears to be just another trash pile. She wanted details about how the city would distinguish between abandoned campsites and occupied ones.

“When we’re talking about the piles of trash, there might be somebody in there, which is awful,” she said.

Ellis said Yee came from the right place with her motion, but that she herself couldn’t support it.

“I’ve seen some really frightening places where people are living — and should not be living — but they are,” Ellis said.

Some help might come in the form of additional dumpsters near homeless encampments. The city has money from the state to replace aging concrete trash receptacles with new steel ones. Of a $250,000 grant, the new receptacles will cost around $84,000.

The rest of the money is for trash and sanitation services. The council discussed, without action, paying for additional dumpsters, with particular interest in animal-proof designs featuring smaller openings, which are harder for people to get into and won’t fit larger items such as mattresses and furniture.

