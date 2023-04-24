It may surprise some to learn there are hardworking people with good jobs out there who still can’t find an affordable place to live.

Despite making more than $20 an hour, Janelle Buford is living in a Corvallis homeless shelter. Her income puts her in a gray area where she either makes too much or too little for much of the assistance she’s pursued.

And she’s seen the same among friends and coworkers.

“I don’t want a handout,” Buford said. “I want a hand up.”

Living in Texas before she came to Oregon, Buford, now 51, fell in with a “bad dude.” She got hooked on meth and her parents disowned her, she said.

Buford mustered the willpower to get her life back on track and stay clean, but that’s not easy when you’re surrounded by others who are still using drugs. And she can’t afford to get out of the shelter yet.

“I can’t afford over $1,000 a month for rent,” Buford said. “I’m not just fighting to have a home; I’m fighting for my life here.”

It’s worth noting a humble 400-square-foot apartment like those Buford has considered, renting for $1,025 a month, would be smaller than the homeless shelter room she’s staying in now, she said.

Corvallis consistently tops the list of Oregon communities with high numbers of rent-burdened households, defined as those putting more than 50% of their income toward gross rent, according to state data. It’s currently considered the most severely rent-burdened city in Oregon.

In Corvallis, 37.1% of households are severely rent-burdened, according to the Department of Land Conservation and Development. That’s more than 4,600 households in a city with a population just under 60,000.

Buford is an advanced certified nursing assistant, also known as a CNA 2. She has worked for Samaritan Health Services in Corvallis for a year now, and is currently assigned to medical-surgery nursing. She has a background in caregiving that led her to nurse training.

“I enjoy my job; it keeps me sane,” Buford said. “It keeps me feeling like I’m a normal human being again.”

It was during the CNA 1 training that Buford lost her apartment. She and her significant other had minimal income, and they couldn’t get help to stay in their place.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and she spent the next two years living in a dormitory-style homeless shelter with 10 to 20 women at time.

Her significant other stayed on streets during that time because of mental health issues that kept him out of a communal shelter setting, Buford said. They’ve regrouped now and landed their own room at Unity Shelter. But he’s essentially living like a hermit to keep away from bad influences, she said.

It’s not a healthy or cheap way to live, but because of the situation they eat mostly from the microwave, Buford said. He gets food stamps that may last two weeks for the couple, and she eats at work. But that too ultimately comes out of her paycheck. And food prices have been steadily increasing.

Now in her middle years, Buford wants a permanent place to call home. She could stop working and get an apartment with all the assistance available to unemployed homeless people.

But that’s not her goal — she’s working hard to earn a place of her own.

“I want a home,” Buford said. “I don’t want just another apartment that I could be evicted from.”

Her heart is set on Corvallis. She doesn’t want to commute, having experienced that when working for the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon. Between gas prices and the fear of a breakdown, she can’t afford to risk her job if she can’t make the drive.

“If your vehicle breaks down, you’re screwed,” she said. “You lose your job. You lose your apartment. It’s a domino effect.”

Buford recently found a tiny home near the county fairgrounds that she could get for $60,000. She was approved for a loan to buy it, but she couldn’t come up with a $13,000 down payment, and there wasn’t any assistance she could find for that.

It would have meant eating sandwiches and instant noodles, maybe relying on free food boxes for a year to recover from the expense. Even so, Buford would have happily done that for a home of her own.

“But with rent, there’s no hope,” she said. “It just keeps going up. … But for $60,000, I could have gotten that home paid off before I turn 70.”