Watch for two big differences in how traffic moves during the construction of safety improvements on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany.

There are two phases of safety improvements slated for Highway 20, with both expected to be completed in 2023.

First up, be ready for a change in how you move through the area. The Oregon Department of Transportation is shifting traffic to use the dedicated left-turn lane as a travel route. That work is expected to take at least a month, according to an ODOT news release.

The Phase 1 work area includes restriping the road between Garland Nursery and Bowers Slough to shift traffic off of the side of the road. ODOT will move traffic to the south side of the highway and start grinding and paving the north side of the highway in May.

While traffic is shifted, there won't be dedicated left turn lanes at Granger Avenue and Independence Highway. Depending on weather, the shift is expected to last around a month, with crews working Sunday through Thursday nights, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In the Phase 2 work area, ODOT is reducing the speed to 40 mph. The agency urges caution as bikes are sharing the road with autos. Bikes will share the lane with cars just south of Northeast Asbahr Avenue heading into Corvallis. Pedestrians will need to use the eastern shoulder.

For the first couple months, the work will be on the west side of the highway, between Northeast Asbahr Avenue and Conifer Boulevard, followed by widening to the east side from Conifer Boulevard to Merloy Avenue.

During construction you can expect noise, reduced speed, trucks in the work zone, daytime work and nighttime work with lane closures.

