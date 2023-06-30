A three-decade local spectacle, the Graand Kinetic Challenge, is canceled this year.

The intentionally weird event mixes a little Burning Man and Coachella with Oregon Country Fair vibes, drawing together a community of riders, welders, artists, mechanics, engineers and others.

Organizers announced the cancellation on social media this week.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Corvallis GKC team board has made the difficult decision to cancel the Graand Kinetic Challenge for 2023,” the social media post reads. “We are instead putting our energy and resources into finding another venue and preparing for our next GKC in 2024.”

The post states there was too little time to pivot, given the circumstances, meaning there will be no organized GKC activities as planned for the weekend of July 15-16.

A representative of the Benton County Fairgrounds, which has been home to the challenge for 30 years, disputed that characterization.

The GKC website goes into further detail about the cancellation, saying the fairgrounds raised its fee beyond what organizers had budgeted for the gathering.

“The longstanding agreements and arrangements that have made all of that possible have evolved over time, but were recently stretched beyond their sustainable limits,” the website states. “With heavy hearts, the GKC board has chosen to cut ties with the fairgrounds and seek another venue.”

Organizers are confident in a 2024 return with a reimagined experience that will go above and beyond its predecessors.

“It is unfortunate that we reached this breaking point with too little time left to adjust and deliver a safe, quality GKC event in 2023, but we are moving forward with characteristic kinetic energy,” the website states.

Last year’s rental fee for the Graand Kinetic Challenge — which takes up considerable space on the fairgrounds compound for the two-day event — came to a little more than $2,400 with the discount for a nonprofit organization, according to Leanna Buck, fairgrounds administration. This year the total cost came to $2,733.33.

“We increase our fees every year,” Buck said. “We look at all the fees and do comparisons with other fairgrounds that are identical to ours to make sure we’re consistent.”

Organizers were informed of the price increase in December, Buck said, and the fairgrounds received emails acknowledging the situation. She speculated that maybe organizers were assuming the price would come back down.

Buck added that organizers had not provided documentation of their nonprofit status.

Graand Kinetic Challenge event organizers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the past, the Graand Kinetic Challenge was part of da Vinci Days, a whimsical festival of art, music, science and technology.

But the festival called it quits in 2020 after 28 years because of dwindling community support and funding crunches made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.