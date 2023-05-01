For those who must be traveling on because there’s too many places they've got to see, an electric scooter could be a great way to feel as free as a bird — but not in Corvallis.

For the second consecutive year, Albany residents can catch a Bird, the electric scooter operation set up throughout the city, found along various sidewalks and areas known for foot traffic.

But the birds aren’t likely to be flocking into Corvallis anytime soon. In May 2019, the City Council “temporarily” banned the standard business model of e-scooter companies — leaving the scooters pretty much high and dry.

Corvallis made it illegal to rent motor-assisted vehicles such as e-scooters unless companies establish docking stations for pickup and return. But that's not the business setup of most "micromobility" providers.

“If an e-scooter business is interested in following our local regulations, they are welcome to open up in Corvallis,” Public Information Officer Patrick Rollens said via email.

At the time the temporary ban was set, city officials planned to work through a broad regulatory framework regarding the e-scooter rental business model. And they intended to work with the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board on recommendations for City Council consideration.

But that didn’t happen.

The ban remains in place and unmodified, and the advisory board no longer exists, having sunset in 2021 as the city restructured its community input groups. A new bunch, the Multi-Modal committee, would likely take it up in coordination with city staff if Corvallis revisits the topic, Rollens said.

The ordinance codifying the ban does allow for such operations on a property of 50 acres or more, meaning Oregon State University or another large entity could ask the city manager for a permit.

The exception would require e-scooters to be kept within property bounds. When the ban was approved, City Manager Mark Shepard expressed concern about scooters leaving OSU campus and being abandoned on public property.

“Essentially, what would happen is OSU would reap all the benefits as far as any sort of costs, and the city likely suffers all the consequences of scooters being left out in the community with no compensation,” Shepard said at a May 2019 council meeting.

In that meeting, city staff said a number of communities had described various problems with e-scooter programs, and following months of internal discussions, staff suggested the council wait out the evolving issue until another city figures out what works.

“We’ve found these scooters are really disposable,” Shepard said. “I mean their lifespan is just several months, and then they can get discarded in creeks, and imagine shopping carts, but on steroids, in terms of trying to round these things up.”

The Corvallis ordinance states business models for renting motor-assisted vehicles encourage inappropriate operation or discarding of the vehicles, which creates conflicts with other people in public spaces.

It also states there is some evidence the vehicles cause a disproportionate number of injuries to scooter riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, in Hub City, there’s more than two-dozen birds on the streets right now, and more are expected as the weather warms. Last year there were as many as 80 in Albany at one time, a city spokesperson previously said.

To ride the scooters, you download the app, sign a user agreement, pay and complete educational tutorials. Riders must be 18 or older.

There’s an environmental component to consider here. A goal of the company is making cities more livable by freeing up traffic and reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere, governmental partnerships representative T.J. Birkel previously said.

According to Bird, around one-third of its scooter rides replace short auto trips, adding the company logged 12,000 rides in Albany, translating to a savings of 2.86 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Rides in Albany averaged 1.62 miles and took 17 minutes on average.

It’s worth noting that despite rumors that some scooters were thrown into the Willamette River and other waterways, an Albany spokesperson said that was not true.

The city has no documented cases of anyone flinging the scooters into waterways, Communications Officer Matt Harrington said. And injuries reported by the Albany Fire Department last year were very minor, scrapes and bruises rather than broken bones.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Touting Bird’s strong presence in Oregon, Birkel said via email that the company would be “thrilled” to operate Corvallis and hopes the city will consider adopting a micro-mobility program in the future.

“We are confident in our ability to work in partnership with the city to deliver additional environmentally friendly transportation options to residents and visitors should the opportunity arise,” Birkel said.

But on the question of installing docking stations or working to change the ordinance in question, Birkel declined to comment on any specific strategy except to say Bird would work with the city if there’s an opportunity.

Staff writer Shayla Escudero contributed to this article.