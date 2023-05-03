A new — and second — Corvallis group wants to build relations between businesses and government while forming a network of local restaurants to promote them.

The Greater Corvallis Restaurant Association is a nonprofit business group that’s taken shape over the past six weeks under president and founder Steven Richmond, a Squirrels Tavern bartender with a public policy degree and who's worked for two state representatives in the past.

“Lobbying city and state government is probably going to be the main focus of the group,” Richmond said.

Richmond got the attention of the City Council in March when he spoke on behalf of restaurateurs that wanted officials to reconsider changes to the on-street dining pilot program known as BROW (business use of right-of-way). He was especially critical of the decision to pull tents and heaters from the program.

The Greater Corvallis Restaurant Association grew from talking with business owners and managers about what they need from the city in terms of an on-street dining program, Richmond said.

A few people with whom he spoke wondered about organizing a more permanent advocacy group to work with government officials.

The genesis

For several months, Richmond overheard frustrations about the on-street dining program, including what he said was a lack of outreach to restaurant operators for input. But despite wanting to be involved in the process, many don’t have the time to engage with city or state politics.

“The BROW was the catalyst of all this,” he said. “I think it’s important for us to have a seat at the table to share our voice.”

Around 30 businesses have shown an interest in the association, Richmond said, mainly restaurants but also some retailers. The core group includes Squirrels, of course, along with The Biere Library, Kingfish Lounge, Brass Monkey, The Peacock, Common Fields, Old World Deli and Tried and True Coffee.

Working with Visit Corvallis and the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce is also a priority, Richmond said. To fund his group's operations, there will be membership dues of $100 annually, quarterly fundraising events, and grants.

“Our first policy goal is working with the city to create a BROW program,” Richmond said at a Monday, May 1 City Council meeting.

Implementing a permanent on-street dining program could go hand-in-hand with a closer look at downtown Corvallis parking needs, Richmond said, suggesting the city and businesses might work together on a better way to accommodate those who work downtown and those who come to shop or dine.

“Restaurants and retailers can sacrifice some parking spots for their employees for what they’re supposed to be for — new customers,” he said. “I’m hoping I can work with retailers, the city and restaurants to make the parking situation more manageable while we implement a new permanent BROW program.”

Relaxed fire codes and other regulations allowed the city some flexibility in the initial street dining program to allow tents and heaters. The fire code has since returned to its pre-pandemic status, city staff said.

Competing group?

Another restaurant group, the Corvallis Area Restaurants and Bars Alliance, officially formed in April. Founder Michele Colomb, a barista and freelance writer, said her group is dedicated to helping restaurants, bars and food trucks as well as food and beverage producers.

Corvallis Area Restaurants and Bars Alliance aims to provide support via marketing services, advocacy, events and culinary tourism. It also promotes the importance of communication, equity, inclusion and diversity.

Initially involved with the alliance's discussions, Richmond said he never intended for two different groups to form, but hopes to see some collaboration between them.

He said they’re in communication with each other, and he doesn’t want the community to see it as an “either or” situation that fails everyone.

“My focus is making sure that we work together,” Richmond said. “I never want to make it seem like there is any kind of competition between the two organizations.”

For more information about the GCRA, contact Steven Richmond at steven@corvallisrestaurantassociation.org.