Oregon’s environmental regulator has fined the state Department of Fish and Wildlife nearly $17,000 after managers at a fish hatchery in Benton County made no effort to keep silt from entering the North Fork Alsea River.

The pollution came from work to stabilize stream banks.

The state Department of Environmental Quality asserts that workers near Alsea Hatchery in August 2022 didn’t deploy floating booms and in-stream curtains to contain sediment kicked up in the stabilization project, about .25 miles upstream from the hatchery that would've kept the river clear.

Someone filed a complaint with the state environmental agency around two weeks later, on Aug. 26, 2022, about increased cloudiness in the water near Alsea Hatchery, according to an April 11 civil penalty order.

The fish and wildlife agency was supposed to install large, heavy bags in the Alsea River to temporarily dam off targeted stream banks and isolate work from the “active flowing stream.”

“By failing to install a cofferdam, respondent avoided spending approximately $11,870 on sand bags,” an environmental compliance official wrote in the order.

Stabilization work at a second site was to be done in dry conditions, in line with a project plan put in place to comply with the U.S. Clean Water Act.

In its certification of the project, Department of Environmental Quality stipulated the Department of Fish and Wildlife had to isolate in-water work and monitor the river every two hours while working for turbidity, or how loaded with sediment the water is, which determines how clear the water is.

Hatchery crews were to log turbidity, otherwise any work was prohibited if it caused the river to exceed 10% more turbidity than normal.

In September 2022, the environment department asked for the wildlife department’s daily turbidity logs.

But Fish and Wildlife did not measure or record turbidity data. The department instead provided a written summary that explained crews did stabilization work in-water, without barriers.

DEQ fined Fish and Wildlife $3,000 for twice breaking certification conditions, each a Class I violation of the Clean Water Act under state law. Another $12,030 was levied for the estimated costs saved by flouting rules.

Oregon constructed Alsea Hatchery in 1936, where the state incubates and rears rainbow and steelhead trout.

A voicemail left for hatchery manager Matt Frank, named as a respondent in the penalty order, was not returned by deadline.

