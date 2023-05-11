A futuristic Oregon State University research complex has approval from the city of Corvallis.

Sited within the 166-acre OSU National Historic District, the 144,000-square-foot complex required a permit from the Historic Resources Commission to proceed.

The commission was unanimous in approving the permit.

There were no speakers for or against the project at a public hearing for the permit Tuesday, May 9. One person submitted a written comment in favor of demolishing an old building to make way for the complex, as plans indicate.

The three-story complex, anticipated to open in 2025, will be at the northwest corner of campus, along Southwest Memorial Place and Monroe Avenue.

OSU was gifted $50 million from a pair of alumni enabling the college to launch a research and education complex focused on supercomputers, artificial intelligence, materials science and robotics.

Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and wife Lori — both OSU graduates — made the donation, according to an October announcement from OSU. The building will be named the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex.

Combined with other large donations, the Huang money took the complex to being halfway funded. In October, OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said the college would seek $75 million from the Oregon Legislature for state-paid bond monies, leaving $25 million to be sought in private funds.

The complex, whose research will focus on climate science, oceanography, sustainability and water resources, will underpin OSU’s support of the semiconductor and broader technology industry in Oregon and beyond, a news release said.

The centerpiece of the complex is expected to be a supercomputer that NVIDIA says will be one of the fastest university-based systems in the world. The complex will also reportedly have a state-of-the-art cleanroom and other specialized research facilities.

Weniger Hall, which is not considered a historic building, will be demolished to make way for the new complex. Demolishing the building will erase $70 million of deferred maintenance backlog, and funding for the complex is tied to its removal, according to OSU.

Barring an appeal to the Corvallis City Council, the Historic Resource Commission's decision on the matter is final.

