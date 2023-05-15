Corvallis officials have taken the first step on a $261 million budget for the coming fiscal year, deflecting a last-minute attempt to add a $100,000 expenditure.

The city’s Budget Commission, composed of the City Council and citizen volunteers, unanimously approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. It goes to the council next for review and approval.

The $261 million budget reflects a 7.47% increase from last year — a little over $18 million — and 17.75 new full-time employees for the Fire Department, Public Works and Community Development as well as increased hours for existing positions with the library and the Parks & Recreation.

Costs continue to outpace income, however, with $203 million in projected revenue leaving a $57.8 million gap. That’s up from the $37.8 million difference in expenditures and revenue in the previous fiscal year.

A budget message from City Manager Mark Shepard cited pandemic challenges Corvallis has navigated for more than two years, and while the city is returning to its pre-pandemic service levels, there are new challenges to face: persistent high inflation and a lack of planning for growth and infrastructure needs.

Last-minute add-on?

A budget commissioner’s effort to fund a pet project sparked considerable discussion about the process during a Wednesday, May 10 meeting in which the proposed budget was approved. That led to a unanimous decision to recommend the City Council delegate a task force to explore how the budget is created and revised.

It all started when Budget Commissioner Robert Upson moved to add $100,000 to improve on a neighborhood bikeway project. Upson is an active transportation advocate involved with the Mid-Valley Bicycle Club.

“We have community members coming forward and saying that the project as described may not work,” Upson said, referring to a number of written comments in favor of the project.

Citing design concerns about Northwest Tyler Avenue Bikeway, meant to run between Northwest First Street and Northwest Kings Boulevard, Upson said the extra cash could help with design and construction, calling it a pilot project that will inform other bikeway work.

Responding to the motion, Shepard said the funding change falls outside of the scope and authority of the Budget Commission.

Process, process, process

Public Works Director Jeff Blaine added his concern about circumventing the budget process for capital improvement projects such as the bikeway, also noting he didn't have any analysis prepared for the proposed amendment and couldn’t say whether the $100,000 would make a significant difference in the project.

Other budget commissioners balked at the suggestion as well, with several saying the proposal stepped around the typical process for budget revisions and priority setting. While support was expressed for safety and active transportation, the process concerns and short notice of the amendment seemed off-putting to officials and staff.

“I’m kind of old school; I think process and timeliness matter,” Ward 7 Councilor Paul Shaffer, who is also a member of the commission, said. “And frankly, this isn’t it.”

Lingering frustration

Upson ultimately pulled his amendment from consideration, conceding it might not be the right time and place for the proposal, but not without pointing to flaws and frustrations he said he observed in the budgetary process.

Budget Commissioner Brandon Trelstad tagged onto Upson’s sentiments, asking when and how community members can add their voices to the city’s priorities. He called for a robust conversation about the process and ways to improve and expand community input.

“There has to be a different way,” Trelstad said. “I’m just really concerned about the direction we’re going, and I’m asking the City Council again for the third year in a row to address this out of season.”

Budget commissioners also discussed issues with garbage in the downtown area and the impact that has on livability and the business community, but there were no changes made to the budget in terms of trash removal. Shaffer suggested downtown might benefit from an urban renewal district.

