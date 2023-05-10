National and local trends indicate libraries of all types are under heavy public scrutiny, according to Corvallis' library director, who received last year a handful of requests to remove books from local shelves.

One was removed.

The close attention is driven not just by the content of library collections but also the types of programs and performers hosted, according to Library Director Ashlee Chavez of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

Chavez cited an “alarming increase” in attempted book bans in the U.S. over the past five years — from a few hundred a year pre-pandemic to a record-setting 1,200-plus nationwide in 2022 — as part of her presentation to the city’s Budget Commission on Monday, May 8.

The 2022 attempts at banning books nearly doubled the record set in 2021. It’s by far the most since the American Library Association began keeping data 20 years ago, according to an Associated Press report.

The ALA bases its findings on media accounts and voluntary reporting from libraries and acknowledges that the numbers might be far higher, AP reported.

There have been five formal requests for reconsideration of materials at the Corvallis-Benton County Public since 2022, according to an email from Chavez.

In 2021, reconsideration requests included:

Additionally, Chavez noted six Dr. Seuss titles were pulled from printing by the author’s estate in 2021.

Reconsideration requests are submitted to the State Library of Oregon, which compiles the information and also submits it to the ALA to be included in national statistics, Chavez said via email.

Some requests are for reclassification to an older reading age, not removal, and those are occasionally granted, she said.

Although there’s no public hearing process or appeals for reconsiderations, Chavez said she personally contacts each person to explain the process. She also invites people to attend Library Advisory Board meetings to share their input.

“I do respond to patrons with an extremely thorough response that walks them through all of our reasoning and always offer time to discuss it further, if they would like,” Chavez said.

Chavez added that library staff do a comprehensive analysis of all of the items that are requested to be reconsidered and they watch or read the material as well.

All of the locally challenged material has been retained with one exception, according to Chavez. She said in one case — "Abraham Lincoln, George Washington: Young Presidents" by Augusta Stevenson — the item was immediately weeded out after being brought to the library’s attention.

"It should have been removed from the collection a long time ago and had somehow missed our regular deselection process,” Chavez said. “It was published in 1981, was in terrible physical condition, had several inaccuracies, had zero professional reviews and was out of print.”

She did not describe the inaccuracies.

Chavez emphasized that the local requests stem from people who checked out an item and found concerns they wanted to bring forth for consideration. That’s not necessarily the case for other libraries.

“In many cases across the United States, we are seeing organized targeting of specific titles, with formal groups dedicated to pursuing removal of various titles,” she said. “We have not yet seen any organized efforts like that in the Corvallis-Benton County Library system.”

A movement to defund public libraries isn’t new, Chavez told the Budget Commission on Monday night, but using budget cuts as retaliation against the “core principles of what libraries stand for” is a new tactic in her mind.

“I think it’s really disheartening for anyone who works in a library,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do in order to protect the values of our most beloved public institution.”

Budget Commission member Karyle Butcher said it’s a critical national issue, and if book banning efforts ramp up in Corvallis, it would put a huge strain on the library. She called on the City Council to be ready to stick up for library staff.

“It’s very difficult to deal with the people who are adamant about banning these books,” Butcher said.

Chavez pointed to a “fairly extensive” policy at https://bit.ly/3BeJMen, covering how the reconsideration requests are reviewed.