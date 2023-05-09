Benton County leaders will learn whether they’re fairly paying employees after a contractor began meeting Tuesday, May 9 with elected officials to rework salary ranges.

It could be months before county officials know whether their wages are competitive among applicants of similar employers across the region, or whether the pay ranges offered to employees are rewarding enough to minimize turnover.

The documents published at the end of the study will help the county see how it can better compete for applicants, according to Derek Smith, a compensation consultant with Illinois-based insurance broker and risk management firm Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

“They want to be on the same common ground for compensation going forward,” Smith said by phone.

Smith said he could not speak to why Benton hired Gallagher to review the county’s pay philosophy. But by updating their guiding documents on how employees are compensated, organizations sometimes learn they are more or less competitive than managers had thought.

“If you go by anecdotal information, you might be misled,” Smith said. “So you have to get the facts.”

Smith’s study will consider when employees are at the midpoint of their career — how well they’re paid and what kind of experience and performance it takes someone to reach that step.

Under its existing philosophy, Benton County seeks to “attract, motivate, and retain quality employees” by employing workers on performance based pay scales.

Employees advance along eight steps in the schedule depending on experience. The midpoint of that schedule, according to the county’s philosophy, “represents the targeted level of pay for a competent, seasoned performer.”

In recent salary schedules, organized under a city and county employees union at Benton, positions ranged from about $30,500 to $95,300 at the low end; to $39,000 to nearly $130,000 at the high end.

Emails and a message left by phone for three Benton County officials were not returned before deadline.

