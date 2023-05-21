Benton County may have asked for too much when it put an unsuccessful $110 million bond measure on the May 16 ballot — or perhaps didn't clearly communicate the need for it.

Whatever the reason, officials say they intend to find out in the coming months why Measure 2-140 failed so spectacularly before they ask taxpayers once again to back a proposed jail.

Commissioner Xan Augerot said it’s too soon to know when elected officials will again send a request for new tax funding to constituents, but she was among officials who said the county will move as soon as possible to ask voters what motivated their choices this time around.

“I know that we would like to go out while we still have interest and community attention,” Augerot said.

The economy

Voters said no.

By Friday evening, May 19, officials had counted 24,209 ballots out of 60,120 registered voters — an about 40.6% turnout. The gap narrowed slightly, from 14.2 to 13.7 points, 13,758 voting against and 10,451 saying yes.

Nearly everyone who returned a ballot voted on the measure. Just 192 returned ballots did not count as a vote.

With turnout close to historic returns for a special election, voters appeared poised to defeat the linchpin component in a sweeping, nearly $200 million overhaul of the county’s criminal justice system.

The ballot measures that failed last Tuesday generally asked voters for new money, according to analysts, while those seeking to renew tax obligations fared much better.

Local governments across Oregon put 58 funding measures to a vote on May 16. By the following morning, 42 appeared set to pass.

Of the 16 that were failing, eight were for bond measures, according to a Portland-based pollster and analyst.

Others asked for rate hikes or new tax mechanisms, John Horvick, vice president at DHM Research, noted on Twitter.

He was responding to Curtis Wright, a communications consultant who volunteered to represent the political action committee backing the Benton County ballot measure.

Wright said in an interview on election night that voters likely balked at the potential increase to their tax bill.

He quoted a Bill Clinton campaign slogan coined by consultant James Carville: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Climbing price tag

The price for revamping the justice system began climbing last year.

The measure grew to include provisions for buildings that could host frontline services for folks without shelter or in mental health crises.

A consultant had told the county keeping people out of the criminal justice system was among the most effective ways to support the criminal justice system.

A 2019 report concluded interceding in someone’s life before they’re interacting with police can keep that person from charges of crime for being unhoused or having a mental health crisis.

It was step zero, according to the county-ordered analysis — diversion around the criminal justice system from the start. A 911 call usually puts a police officer in front of someone in a crisis, where social workers or people specially trained in de-escalation might funnel that person into social care programs instead of jail.

Crisis intervention teams and telephone support lines became mandatory in Oregon, largely in line with a federal response to protests over the police murder of George Floyd in 2020.

But Benton County has been courting the voters long before then. The question since the start of the millennium has been how to more than double the 40-bed capacity of the jail built in 1976.

Originally expected to be a temporary fix, the jail has been outdated for years, and the county spends about $1.2 million each year housing inmates in other jails in Marion and Wasco counties.

Benton County asked for $18.9 million to build a jail in 2000 Oregon May primary election; $17.7 million for a jail in the 2001 November general election.

More recently, the county sought $25 million in November 2015, when voters missed approving a bond measure by just 5 percentage points.

Since then, jails are under increased demand. Inmates who are violent offenders can’t be housed with nonviolent offenders. Jail officials also say courts slowed down during the coronavirus pandemic, causing lockups to fill up with inmates awaiting trial.

In a 2018 study, Benton County projected a need for 107 beds to accommodate an expected average inmate population of 92.

The need for a jail, however, was just one component of the bond proposal.

Justice system

Officials sought to position first homelessness then mental health services in the measure language after polling showed those topics were foremost in the minds of potential voters.

But the cost of JSIP ballooned from an estimate between $106 million and $136 million to nearly $200 million and the bond measure needed for the jail crept past $100 million to $110 million.

Most other components of the program are funded by loans and federal or state money.

Just $3 million of the bond measure was set aside for homeless infrastructure, a consolidated center where social services providers provide casework under one roof, called a navigation center.

Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, a nonprofit tapped to run the navigation center, would foot another $1 million. The rest of the about $14 million for construction of that building comes from a county ask — fate still unknown — for state funding.

Ranking county employees in April were optimistic about the $10 million sought in a legislative appropriation for the upcoming fiscal biennium that starts in July. Legislators typically finalize budget requests after the May revenue forecast, which was about $2 billion more than expected when published May 16.

Augerot said Measure 2-140 was complex and that the county next will seek a simpler proposal. The need for a jail remains, she said, even if Benton County voters have demonstrated they don’t find a jail bond measure palatable.

“It has to be suitable for people in custody,” Augerot said. “It does not meet their needs.”

Augerot said she saw voter opinion line up with the county’s aim to fund a jail in one-on-one conversations.

“But there was no way we could speak to everyone one-on-one,” Augerot said.

Mental health

Infrastructure for mental health services, although only $1.5 million of the $110 million sought by the bond, was included in the measure's title: “Bonds for Community Safety, Mental Health, Homelessness Services Facilities.”

It's a subject voter James Cox knows all too well, especially because mental health support is underachieving in Oregon. But some people have the luxury of having their mental health crises in the privacy of a house.

“Rather than building houses, we’re marginalizing more people. We’re making people more jaded, and we are not solving anything,” he said.

Cox said he spent five months in a part-time care facility, meeting people recovering from addiction or mental health crises. He injured his head at the coast hunting fossils, he said, and needed downtime.

Cox described his stay as illuminating. He got to learn who his housemates were after the initial conversation about why they needed to recover. Some people at the house could lash out and act with aggression and violence. But most didn’t.

“Otherwise decent people who made some decisions or they still struggle with alcohol or drugs and aren’t getting the help they need. And people don’t want them around,” Cox said.

Still, Cox said he decided against the bond measure — unfortunately for him after he already had cast his ballot with a yes vote.

He was taken with promotional information in the state voter’s pamphlet, he said, that characterized a vote for the bond measure as a vote for expanded social services.

“If only I’d had a couple hours of evaluation,” Cox said.

Cox said he wants to see local governments reflect a new, more humane approach to helping their constituents. That includes people standing on street corners screaming, Cox said, who need help.

“Because they have no help at all. They’re falling apart,” Cox said.

