Before Corvallis city leaders decided whether to lend their names to Benton County's effort to pass a $110 million bond on the May 16 ballot, they had questions; nearly two months later, the county sent an update letter addressing some of them.

In an April 25 letter, county commissioners said they are attempting to show their government has made efforts to provide transparency while strategizing a nearly $200 million overhaul of its criminal justice system. The bond will cover:

A correctional facility, $64.3 million

S heriff’s office and Emergency Operations Center, $40.4 million

Expanded youth mental health facilities, $1.5 million

Funding for a homelessness navigation center, $3 million

The county is borrowing the bulk of the rest, for a new courthouse and District Attorney's Office, while hoping for legislative help for the navigation center.

Corvallis’ City Council decided 6-2 on March 6 to support the bond measure. But two councilors expressed concern after they said the county hadn’t provided Corvallis with more information — sooner — before asking for an endorsement.

Commissioner Nancy Wyse told the council that night the county was up against a deadline to garner endorsements, but that endorsements couldn’t be sought until after the bond measure was formally recognized with a state ballot title.

In their letter weeks later, county commissioners thanked the council for the endorsement.

“We believe we share a common desire to address safety, mental health, and homelessness challenges in our community,” the commissioners said in their statement.

City Manager Mark Shepard had sought clarity on the county effort to site the justice complex in North Corvallis. Cost estimates made as recently as Jan. 22 showed an overall price tag of $184.6 million, including portions paid for by loans, state grants and potentially the bond measure.

But by a month later, county staff had provided Shepard’s office with an estimate of $195.8 million for the Justice System Improvement Program.

Those estimates did not include requests to the state Legislature to appropriate money in Oregon’s budget to cover the estimated price of one-stop center for homelessness services that county officials have elevated in their pitch to voters in May.

Benton County would put $3 million of its bond measure toward a navigation center, a site where someone can seek help from multiple service providers all under one roof. Another $1 million would be raised by Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, a nonprofit that would run the center.

The county’s letter cites an April 5 Corvallis Gazette-Times story that reported the difference of $11.2 million, mostly based on $10.2 million sought by the county and Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center for the center.

The bond measure, state funding request and $1 million in additional funding are independent. It’s not clear what would happen if one or more component of the funding equation fails.

The county also addresses whom the navigation center will serve.

Pitches made by lobbyists to state legislators on behalf of the county appear to show that the navigation center would serve people across a tri-county region that includes Benton, Lincoln and Linn.

The county’s letter says the navigation center would “primarily” serve people from Benton County. It also says the center would serve people from Lincoln and Linn counties by “connecting them with services in their home areas.”

A fact sheet published in April at the county’s website did not mention Lincoln or Linn counties.

