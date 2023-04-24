In South Corvallis, a showdown between human and beaver is playing out nightly, and just as the sun dips down, locals gather to watch it all play out. Their money is on the beavers.

Joyce Finster’s brimmed camouflage cap tipped low on her brow and her eye met the viewfinder of a camera behind a long, black lens.

She didn’t see the earthy-hued, water-streaked fur of the beaver. Which meant the Nikon and telephoto glass in her hands couldn’t see the beaver either.

“Usually, we see one every day,” Finster said.

It was Earth Day, April 22, and she stood among a trio of photographers looking for water swirling or rippling between wide, bent grass blades and saplings in a city park.

On most evenings for about a month, a flooded parking lot at Bruce Starker Arts Park & Natural Area has hosted a small crowd of people, trying to spot the beaver.

“It’s just fun having them here,” Finster said.

Part of the appeal is their perseverance.

Beavers have dammed, and then public employees undammed, a culvert at the park over and over since the wetlands began filling beyond their typical high water mark in March.

Beavers became obviously active in the park in the winter, turning willow and ash to pointy white stakes and cramming felled wood between a few trees to starve the flow of water from Dunawi Creek where it disappears under a road into a large culvert.

They turned the stream, the main drainage for a large chunk of Corvallis near the city’s southwestern edge, into something more like a pond as water backed up behind a dam.

Then public employees tore up the piled wood, releasing Dunawi’s reservoir.

But the beavers rebuilt the next night. And, trying to keep water out of the city storm drain system and below the level of nearby softball fields, employees again opened the dam.

People who watch the beavers every night estimate they’ve seen public employees and beavers repeat the same back-and-forth demolition and repair six times in four weeks.

'A damn beaver'

The natural area at Starker Arts Natural Area very much is an interface: It’s close to where new blocks of apartments are going up, but it’s also the kind of bottomland marsh people might found in the region a century ago.

Visitors hear croaking and creaking and quacking, waterfowl and frogs and the ruffled whoosh of heavy egrets and geese lifting from the surface of the marsh. They hear the hurried and persistent twittering of kinglets.

Families and groups of friends roaming the periphery of the created wetlands cut across the space with throaty laughs and clomping boots on elevated boardwalk.

And behind that, screaming emergency sirens and thrumming lawnmowers and pumping hydraulics. The sounds of the city.

Among the vocalizations and pounding feet and work finds an opening — the massive glass lenses of the photographers, circular, dark and rising or falling one after the other, appear like great blinking eyes trying to find a place in the rhythm.

Finster said she’s dabbled with taking pictures her whole life. She recounted when it seemed like most cameras took 120-format film and camera lighting was powered by blue-tinted bulbs consumed in pop and flash at the moment of use.

Time now allows her to spend a lot more time and money pursuing the hobby.

“We’re old. We’re retired. So we do what we want,” Finster said.

Finster grew up in a farming family in Eastern Washington.

“There’s not a damn beaver anywhere around there,” she said.

Then came years of tending to orchards on her farm near Alsea. That’s where the destruction beavers wrought seemed random and potentially frustrating.

“It walked 100 feet from the stream, cut down that tiny tree, then dragged it over here and didn’t even use it,” Finster recalled one industrious rodent.

Oregon considers beaver a predator. Private property owners under state law can shoot or trap and kill animals that eat crops or destroy property.

Beavers gnawed some of the apple and pear-producing trees on her property, Finster said, and the farmers wrapped the trees in wire to prevent more damage.

She also mounted animal-activated wildlife cameras that captured images of beavers packing two or three pears into their paws, stacking windfall fruit under their chins and waddling away.

“It was pretty cute,” she conceded.

By the time she moved to North Albany, Finster said she was ambivalent about beavers. The new neighborhood put her closer to wildlife refuges and local parks where she met others who photograph animals.

Public use

Laura Lenci’s been looking at the same plot of city-owned land in South Corvallis for about five decades.

In the 1970s, Lenci said, when she was an Oregon State University student, the wetland was a softball field. A soft softball field.

That was before apartment blocks rose a few minutes’ walk from Starker Arts. No one had yet paved Research Way or its adjoined parking lots, nor had they built out the business parks serving as government office buildings and medical providers to the north.

Houses to the south and west didn’t exist. Instead, she said, there was a livestock barn.

“Sometimes, the sheep would get out on the field,” Lenci said.

Now Lenci is among those photographers and binocular-wielding nature walkers who see two industrious factions — beavers and public employees — working to directly influence the park.

“They just go back to business,” Lenci said. “They’re out there.”

She’s on the beavers’ side.

“When they’re disturbed, they go somewhere else,” Lenci said. “And we haven’t had beaver before. I don’t want them to go somewhere else.”

Around the turn of the millennium, Corvallis gave up on its perpetually soggy softball diamond and put in a wetland to help the city’s parks department mitigate against filling and construction work elsewhere in the park.

“They put in a boardwalk, and people love it,” Lenci said.

When water backs up in a stream, beavers build their dams higher — and more water backs up. Lenci and others are awaiting news from the city that it may install ducting and dam-like materials to set a high water level in the wetlands.

The structure is sometimes called a pond leveler, placing a drain pipe at a level that creates a maximum depth in the water. Wire and other material around the pipe allows water to freely flow while preventing beavers from damming the stream.

Otherwise, beaver fans are worried Corvallis will partner with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to trap and relocate the beavers.

Lenci and others expressed confusion over what, exactly, city employees are protecting when they routinely work to undo the beavers’ work.

“It’s not even close to the softball fields,” she said.

Land managers

It’s the landscape that first gives away the large rodents.

Branches and woody trunks dragged into conspicuous piles are lodges protecting beaver dens, or piled mud shows where the animal excavates channels where it can slip past underwater with a stroke of its broad tail.

By late April, beavers at Starker Arts had effectively killed a few trees. They gnawed the bark from several oak and ash trees, eating the cambium — the nutrient-transporting layer of the plants. The girdled trees will take years to fully die and rot.

Their marks are found along the Marys River, flowing out of the Coast Range, and the Willamette that starts as a few wild rivulets in the Cascades. Corvallis is at those rivers’ confluence, where both mellow and widen out. Beavers are a keystone species.

Before the lands in the valley were parceled out as a United States colony, and rivers and streams dredged and edged and groomed for barges and mill-powering paddle wheels, beavers munched on willows and knocked over trees.

The felled wood provided shelter for hatchling salmon, and the water that backed up along side channels kept some grasses and shrubs in check, or allowed others to thrive.

The average height of the terrain above sea level is 235 feet in Corvallis. Starker Arts is close to 220, around 15 feet lower.

At the park’s heart, Dunawi Creek gathers up water from gently sloping land to the south of Highway 20, funneling runoff into the Marys.

Local beaver watchers in 2022 estimated seven to eight beaver dams or lodges at the park

Photographers and observers say they’ve counted between three to five beavers active in the Starker Arts wetland.

Good example

Within a stone’s throw from the marsh at the Old Mill Center, Dayana Gonzalez said the beavers and humans who come to watch them are all part of a community.

Children at the center sometimes need adult help dealing with conflict or circumstances in their lives that puts them at risk of falling behind or being overlooked by conventional childcare.

“We break the ice around the beavers,” Gonzalez said. “They come to therapy, and it changes everything.

A couple of people who work at the center said water backing up behind beaver dams hasn’t yet approached the building, where an outdoor playground serves a preschool and children meet with staff providing educational, emotional and mental health support.

But people have approached the water.

“Especially the kids,” Gonzalez said. “The kids love going to the side of the park and seeing. Even the parents watch.”

Gonzalez said she brings her 8-year-old son from their home in Albany and shows him the beavers as an example of getting through struggle.

“When something is not working, those beavers make something,” Gonzalez said.

Her son has a cleft palette, Gonzalez said, and already has been through three surgeries. The boy needs a bone graft and more surgeries are expected.

The beavers, meanwhile, don’t leave after humans knock down their dams. And Gonzalez’s son takes notice.

“That process of getting through to the other side is like creating magic,” Gonzalez said.

Employees at the center, Gonzalez said, love the beavers and also are waiting to find out whether the intervention of parks and public works employees signals the city’s intention to remove the rodents.

“Those beavers are part of our community. Removing them will be like removing us,” she said. “If one of the beavers hurts, the community hurts.”

Too wet

For now, a Corvallis parks official said the city intends to live in harmony with beavers, but that means upping efforts to knock down the beaver dam to twice each week.

“It’s a neat problem to have in a park,” said Jude Geist, the city’s parks division manager.

Parks and Public Works department staff started with cutting a notch in the dam after it appeared in March. Parks staff noticed when it creeped into a corner of a parking lot.

“But we learned that beaver is very industrious, and he will have it patched before the end of the day,” Geist said.

The water was lower at the time, before a surge of late-season rain.

“The water crept out into the corner of a parking lot, and then it just kept coming,” Geist said.

Beavers periodically appear on city property, Geist said, and usually aren’t a problem for the municipal government.

The city treats each case of beaver dam as unique and does consider removal an option, Geist said.

“We are nowhere near that point right now,” he said. “We want to see what we can do to live with the beaver.”

Often, dams appear on side channels where flooding doesn’t encroach on play areas or infrastructure like the city’s catchment and pipe system that diverts precipitation to major waterways.

In Starker Arts, however, beavers aren’t on a side channel.

“It’s the main drainage for Dunawi Creek,” Geist said. The city designed the wetlands as an emergent wetland.

“Right now, it’s quite a bit deeper,” he said.

With too much flooding, he said city staffers are concerned the wetland would transition from semi-aquatic to fully aquatic pond with a different grouping of plants and animals.

Water is flowing up and down storm drains and emptying back into Dunawi Creek, Geist said. The marsh is approaching the outfield fence of two remaining softball fields, Geist said. If they become saturated, they could be soaked until the summer.

“And really, really soggy,” he said.

He said parks staff won’t be able to groom the fields if they’re too saturated, which means teams won’t be able to play on the fields.

Geist doesn’t expect the water level to fall off until June. That’s when the parks department hopes to put in a pond leveler, Geist said.

For now, the city will respond with a two-person work crew twice each week ahead of softball season.

“For a short duration, for a couple months, it’s not horribly expensive,” he said.

Geist said there’s no extra cost to the parks department, but that’s time each week employees aren’t able to get to their other assignments.

“Long-term, that’s not a solution because it costs money to send people out there for an hour to create the low spot in the dam,” Geist said. “To do that every week, that’s not feasible.”

Perfect shot

Debi Murk was among the photographers who regularly visits the Starker Arts beavers.

She said she started making photos on walks at the park during the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The photographer knew a few birds. Now, she said she’s observed 70 species using the wetlands.

Like the other photographers, she described her hobby of pointing long lenses at animals as meditative or relaxing or social.

“You keep waiting and you get your shot,” Murk said. “And then you get your perfect shot. Then you wonder, ‘Is that really the perfect shot?’ Then you keep coming back.”

Her husband, Todd Bilby, serves as a spotter for the photographers — he scans dark shapes through a pair of binoculars and then points at beavers.

The park is close by for Murk. It’s unlike any other city park, she said.

And the appearance of beavers made the park that much more special to Murk.

“We pay property tax toward lots of things I don’t use, like the aquatics center,” she said. “But I use this. It would be nice if they take care of it.”

