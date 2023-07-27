Philomath’s $4.16 million reservoir construction project is on hold following City Council concerns over the base slab’s structural integrity.

The concrete slab, poured on June 21 by supplier RiverBend Materials, did not follow an agreed workflow which may have compromised its integrity, according to the city attorney.

"You can’t necessarily tell at this point if the strength of the slab is what you paid for or not,” Jim Brewer said at a July 10 council meeting.

As a result, the reservoir project is a month behind schedule, although for now, this has not significantly impacted the overall construction timeline.

According to City Manager Chris Workman, the plant is “still undergoing final engineering with construction to finish by the end of next year.”

The reservoir is part of a $16 million water treatment facility which will replace the city’s current plant built in 1985 and still trudging on 13 years past its lifespan.

RiverBend is a subcontractor of a subcontractor of the project's main contractor, HP Civil Inc. of Stayton. The company beat Eugene’s Pacific Excavation and Salem’s Emery & Sons Construction in a bid last November to win the project.

Prior to June 21, Workman explained that the contractors and concrete supplier met to discuss in detail the logistics, especially to ensure that the pours came at timely intervals. The goal is to make sure the poured concrete does not solidify before the next truck arrives.

That didn't always happen, Workman said.

"There were times throughout the day when they (RiverBend) didn’t meet their minimum time interval for delivering the next truck of concrete,” he said.

RiverBend Materials also was supposed to supply the cement from its facility in Corvallis, but due to equipment failure, began sourcing concrete from Eugene mid-way into the process.

Officials from RiverBend contend, Workman said during the council meeting, that the delays in pouring did not impact the strength or durability of the slab.

Representatives from RiverBend could not be reached for comment.

City engineers from Westech Engineering, who were onsite during the pour, advised against accepting the slab, raising concerns that deviation from the ascribed workflow means there is no way to ascertain its integrity, Brewer said at the council meeting.

He added that RiverBend hired a Montana-based consultant to test the slab, and has assured Philomath that the slab is structurally sound.

More than 24 inches thick and 100 feet in diameter, it would cost anywhere from three-quarters to a million dollars to remove and replace the slab — a task Brewer believes RiverBend is obliged to carry out by not abiding to the contractual logistics of the job.

But, according to Workman, the situation may end in a litigation.

Whether it will be removed and replaced, or who bears this cost is yet to be determined.

At the council meeting, councilors unanimously voted to hire an independent consultant to test the slab’s integrity. Workman said in a later email to Mid-Valley Media that the city attorney has contracted Pivot Engineers in Austin for this job on the recommendation of Westech Engineering.

The scope or cost of the testing is still unknown as a work meeting is yet to happen, but the council's motion asked that costs be kept under $30,000.

“The big risk for the city and for ratepayers is probably not an immediate failure,” Brewer said at the council meeting.

But the situation raises long-term concerns, especially with costs that may arise in the future, he said. This reservoir is a critical part of the new water treatment plant and is being built to last at least 50 years.

According to Workman, “The public works director and city engineer are tasked with continual monitoring of the project and will continue to have this responsibility,” Workman said in an email.

“The city engineer was on site the entire day during the pour and was quick to recognize the problem and bring it to my attention,” he wrote.

When finished, the new 28-feet-high reservoir will hold 1.5 million gallons of water. It is also being constructed to allow the water more contact time with chlorine and will have firefighting capacity.

