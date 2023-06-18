Philomath's top employee asked and received a tweak to his contract that added a substantial severance package — barely.

Three Philomath City Council members took a stand against the city manager's request, but they ended up being out-voted.

City Manager Chris Workman proposed contract revisions that include an 18-month salary payout if the council fires him without cause, citing fears that “one bad election result” could spell his professional demise. This adds 12 months to his existing payout.

The contract treats a requested resignation or pay cut the same as a no-cause termination. City managers are hired and fired by the City Council. If enough council members are unsatisfied with his work, he could potentially be replaced.

Workman has held the top city job for nine years.

When the council took up the proposal last week, the minority tried to trim the severance to 12 months, but the motion failed 3-4. The contract revisions were then approved 4-3 as proposed.

“It’s not a reflection of Chris or my thoughts on Chris. It’s just a philosophical issue with binding our city to something like that,” Councilor Christopher McMorran said at the council meeting Monday, June 12.

McMorran led the motion to reduce the severance package. He was supported by Councilors Jessica Andrade and Matt Lehman.

“Eighteen months is a long time,” Lehman said. “To me it seems more like a punitive measure than a safeguard.”

Defending Workman’s proposal, Councilor Teresa Nielson said he’s done phenomenal work and would be difficult to replace with a comparable professional.

Along with his experience, she cited his success at acquiring grants and funding that have created opportunities for Philomath. Nielson added that Workman’s proposal is not unique for local government administrators at his level.

“That consideration is what makes me vote and feel more comfortable with allowing him to have that piece of his contract that gives him a little more stability,” Nielson said. “He is a family man that is committed to the city of Philomath.”

McMorran, Andrade and Lehman voted in favor of reducing the severance to 12 months. Councilors Ruth Causey, Diane Crocker, Nielson and Mayor Chas Jones opposed the motion.

The vote was mirrored on approving Workman’s contract revisions, with Causey, Crocker, Nielson and Jones in favor, and McMorran, Andrade and Lehman opposed.

Workman said he doesn’t believe going from six to 18 months of severance pay is too much to ask. He offered to accept a pay step increase and lower his proposal to 12 months of severance, but the council didn’t take him up on that.

“I can tell you emphatically that you’re not going to find a city manager to sign a contract that does not have this type of language,” Workman told the council. “What we’re really talking about is what’s fair and what seems reasonable.”