Benton County was unable to deliver $13.2 million, or 93% of the total, in hoped-for local and state funding for a one-stop center for folks without housing, and now the nonprofit that expected to operate it is hoping for more donations.

Benton officials positioned the estimated $14.2 million "navigation center" as part of their pitch to voters in May, when the county sought major tax funding in a nearly $200 million overhaul of its criminal justice system.

The bond would have raised $3 million for the navigation center with hopes the state Legislature would come up with most of the rest needed for construction. With close to a 41% turnout in the May 16 election, 13,758 Benton County voters said no to 10,451 who said yes.

Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center’s executive director said the organization “remains optimistic” about funding a larger building for communal gathering space, room for social services and six to 10 sleeping spaces for folks who urgently need shelter.

“Our commitment to our guests’ vision to create a physical space that is even more functional, loving, just, and equitable is unfaltering,” Allison Hobgood wrote in an email.

A request to state lawmakers for $10.2 million apparently faltered because the Drop-in Center didn’t own any land where it could site a building.

Elected officials in mid-July heard that millions sought by Benton County lobbyists and the Drop-In Center at the Oregon State Capitol hadn’t materialized in budget allocations.

None of the legislation from the state's 2023 session appeared to produce funding, county Chief Financial Officer Rick Crager said.

“It’s pretty safe to say there are no additional resources,” Crager said.

Legislative funding looked more likely after a May revenue forecast showed about $2 billion more than lawmakers had anticipated for the state. That news had county officials optimistic could be the state would be in a position to be more generous across the many agencies with requests.

“The Legislature had a lot more to play with,” Crager said.

Commissioner Xan Augerot wants the county to help the Drop-in Center buy property. It was “the fact that they didn’t own the property yet, that they weren’t ready,” Augerot said, that appeared to hold back the Legislature.

Helping homeless individuals was a big part of the county's hard sell to voters to support the $110 million Measure 2-140, though most of it was to fund a new jail and sheriff's emergency operations center.

Benton County in 2022 latched on to the findings of a pollster that told commissioners homelessness was the “No. 1 issue” on the minds of Oregonians.

Rather than build its own center for social work and shelter, the county partnered with the Drop-in Center that already provided the kind of wrap-around care a 2018 assessment listed among the county’s potential options to intercede in the homeless-to-jail pipeline.

The Drop-in Center was set to provide $1 million of its own to round out the $14.2 million in anticipated costs.

Supporters envision a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot building that provides social services from first contact with people who are unhoused to employment and addiction counseling to permanent shelter.

Plans call for sleeping space for unhoused folks who tend to be especially vulnerable, including people of color, people with disabilities, people who are queer, veterans and older people.

Staff reported people who are Black or Native American are about six to nearly 15 times more likely to be represented in the center’s population than the county.

More than three in 25 at the center are Native American, 13.2%, where people who are Native make up about 0.9% of Benton County’s population. People who are Black accounted for 7.7% of those served by the center, compared to 1.2% of the population countywide.

The center served 403 people across 2,929 visits between July 2022 to September that same year. A multi-agency outreach team coordinated in part by the Drop-in Center served 135 during the same time.

Folks served by the center connected with health or social services caseworkers 172 times, beginning the process of moving into permanent shelter.

Without county and state funding, the Drop-in Center is seeking donations. Hobgood said the city of Corvallis may help fund construction of the navigation center.

“We have not heard anything more from Benton County about their potential financial support for the navigation center expansion project after the failed bond measure and lack of legislative support at the state level,” Hobgood wrote. “But again, we always remain optimistic about government partnerships.”

