The local chapter of the NAACP is questioning both the process and the impact of Corvallis' efforts to merge two committees that addressed equity issues.

Last year, the Corvallis City Council set up a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force with the idea that it would finish the job started in 2014 to reassess the city's many advisory bodies with the merging of two boards dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

Based on its recommendation, the city in May dissolved the Community Involvement & Diversity Advisory Board and the King Legacy Advisory Board, merging them into one, now called Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Advisory Board (or JEDI).

Not only are members of the Linn Benton NAACP concerned about the lack of transparency in the process, they are also concerned that the new board will be tasked with a scope so broad, the more specific needs of racial justice and inclusion for Corvallis’ small Black community will fall through the cracks.

Long time coming

Corvallis is a city of many, many advisory boards soliciting public input. And in Corvallis fashion, before the merger, the city convened at least two other task forces to talk about it.

Still, the most recent efforts snuck up on the NAACP, Jason J. Dorsette, president of the Linn Benton branch, said.

Conversations to dissolve both Community Involvement & Diversity Advisory Board and King Legacy Advisory Board began in 2014, after leaders convened a Public Participation Task Force to review the city’s public outreach and involvement.

"One of their key recommendations was to consolidate our rather large network of advisory boards, commissions, committees, and task forces," city spokesperson Patrick Rollens said by email.

"The 2014 report specifically recommended that the city create a new board called the Community Involvement & Diversity Advisory Board, and subsequently merge KLAB into CIDAB," he said.

According to Dorsette, talks about dissolving the King Legacy Advisory Board began in earnest around 2015 or 2016. One of the issues raised at the time, Dorsette said, was the revolving-door nature of leadership on the board.

"When you’re working with an organization such as the King Legacy Board or NAACP, it’s really important to have leadership that is committed and consistent," he said.

The then-NAACP president and vice president reached out to the City Council when they got wind of the matter and were invited to a council meeting, where they urged members to keep the King Legacy Advisory Board.

It stayed.

But talks were renewed in 2020 after the city took the hiatus of most advisory boards brought about by COVID-19 as an avenue to begin assessing the city’s advisory boards, the last of all the recommendations from the Public Participation Task Force.

The fate of the Community Involvement & Diversity and King Legacy advisory boards was among the last to be addressed. Yet another task force, the Diversity and Equity Inclusion Task Force, was set up to look into both boards in 2022.

Between August and December, the task force held monthly meetings where members reviewed both boards’ grant processes, grant awards, meeting minutes and received input from city staff.

In its final report unanimously recommending that the boards be dissolved and merged, the task force said the Community Involvement & Diversity and King Legacy boards appeared to have job descriptions that bled into one another and confused city staff about where to take what diversity, equity and inclusion conversations or proposed policies.

Budget-wise, the task force also noted that the consolidation will save some marginal administrative costs related to meeting management and staff support. Because both boards were still on COVID-19 restrictions, it was difficult to have them involved in the conversations, the report said.

By the end of 2022, more than 10 boards had been dissolved, consolidated or relaunched with a narrower focus, while others had their functions absorbed by city staff.

Break in communication

When movement to consolidate city committees picked up in 2022, there was no official communication from the city government, Dorsette said.

He didn't even know that implementation of the DEI Task Force's recommendations was scheduled for an April 2023 City Council meeting until two councilors told him about it unofficially, he said.

NAACP leaders seized the opportunity to again share their concerns with the mayor, especially about the break in communication, and were told that, yes, there could have been more done to solicit community input about King Legacy Advisory Board's dissolution when the effort began again.

"I do understand the frustration and concern about what happened," Briae Lewis, Ward 2 Councilor wrote in an email to Mid-Valley Media. "There was definitely a disconnect somewhere in the communication process before moving forward with that decision."

Dorsette said while the NAACP isn’t the lone voice on diversity and inclusion, its mission and credibility as a voice for the Black community as well as its work with the city, especially with Parks & Recreation on the MLK Park, should’ve meant that members were brought into the recent conversation.

"Our objective is to call out the lack of transparency on the city’s part as it relates to the outreach," Dorsette said.

The ideal outcome would be the reinstitution of King Legacy Advisory Board, he added.

"For us not to be reached out to, knowing that we were partnering with the city in terms of the MLK Park, we felt that there was a huge oversight," he said.

Narrow versus broad

The new, consolidated body — the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Advisory Board — consists of 11 board members, including Lewis, who will serve as its council liaison.

Members include a racial justice facilitator, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a Ugandan lawyer who works in social justice.

"The new JEDI Advisory Board is full of energized volunteers from diverse backgrounds, many of whom are brand new to working with the city," Rollens said.

The NAACP isn’t against the formation of a new board charged with diversity and equity, Dorsette said, but he fears that a group with a broad scope can potentially water down the attention to specific communities who face more systemic and institutional racial issues.

"I think there are moments in time in which it is good to have this broad scope to diversity, equity and inclusion; (but) there are also times in which you need to have a narrow focus," said Dorsette, who is the executive director, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion at Linn-Benton Community College.

"There is a difference between racial justice and social equality, and if the city knows anything about systemic racism in the context of the United States of America, they’ll know there’s a huge difference," Dorsette said.

"We don’t have a problem with the creation of JEDI. It’s great, but when we create things like JEDI with a broad scope, and there’s a small amount of Black people in this city, it waters down, unconsciously, the presence and the specific attention that is needed for Black individuals in this city,” he said, adding that this hyper focus on systemic racial justice for Blacks is the crux of Martin Luther King's work and legacy.

"It’s not an either-or. It’s a both-and."

As part of its mandate, the new JEDI board will advise the city government on "honoring the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and identifying opportunities to reflect those ideals in City policies," according to its page on the city's website.

"We owe it to everyone who has participated in these discussions over the last decade to give them a chance to do just that," Rollens said.

What now?

Simply put: more lobbying. The NAACP branch gave its leadership the go-ahead during its last meeting to broach the matter of reinstating King Legacy Advisory Board with city councilors in individual meetings.

According to Montsie Garrido, NAACP operations administrator, that has included trying to come up with the appropriate language to communicate the group’s concerns and incorporating individual concerns of community members into the conversations with council.

"We want to make sure that we’re bringing the worries of the branch to the council," Garrido said. "I spoke to a couple of city councilors just to see what they think. So far they’re looking forward to an email or some sort of official exchange."

A potluck dinner is also being organized in late September among the NAACP leadership, the new JEDI board, some representatives from the council and other community members.

"We’re hoping at that meeting to clear the air and clear up any misconceptions or misunderstandings and chart a path forward," Dorsette said.

Meanwhile, Garrido will continue the process of setting up and having discussions with city councilors leading up to the potluck.

Lewis said the city is taking a more quantitative approach and seeking data to interpret the impact of policies, projects and the formation of boards like JEDI on the city’s most vulnerable communities.

"When or if the City Council decides that we still do need the King's Advisory Board, then we'll know two things: that we have missed something that the previous boards didn't and communication will be even more vital to continue the existence of both in order to keep improving this community," Lewis said by email.

The question of revolving-door leadership will also need to be addressed.

"I can’t say this enough; whenever you’re dealing with such a small subset of people, you often see the same people doing all of the work. There’s a small number of Black people that have the capacity and have the time and the training to do equity work," Dorsette said.

He argues that perhaps the city will need to develop a more strategic plan to sustain the advisory board should the King Legacy Advisory Board be reinstated.

But even if this doesn't happen, Dorsette said the group is keen to work with JEDI to ensure that Martin Luther's King Jr.'s legacy of fighting systemic racism for the Black community isn't lost in "this broad bubble of diversity, equity and inclusion."

